Dejounte Murray’s Twitter Activity Showcases His Love For The Way The Mavericks Built Their Team

At the start of the 2023-24 season, not many would’ve backed the Dallas Mavericks to be in the last team standings in the West and represent the conference in the NBA Finals. Midway through the campaign, they lingered in play-in tournament spots, confirming they weren’t built to win the title. But a slew of moves before the trade deadline changed the trajectory of their season. The new-look Mavericks have played excellent complimentary basketball which Dejounte Murray has enjoyed watching.

The Atlanta Hawks guard liked a post on X praising Dallas’ chemistry and their role players. While the Mavericks’ brand of basketball has been spectacular, it wasn’t built overnight. When they landed Kyrie Irving before the 2023 trade deadline, they formed a superstar duo that could toe-to-toe against the best in the league. However, the rest of the roster lacked any bite and their season descended into despair, eventually costing them a place in the playoffs. But the Mavericks’ front office did not panic.

Instead, they began adding the right pieces around Doncic and Irving. They drafted center Derek Lively, signed veteran Derrick Jones Jr. to a modest one-year deal, and traded for Grant Williams. While the first two moves worked better than they had hoped, the third wasn’t as fruitful. They acted swiftly and traded Williams and Seth to the Charlotte Hornets for P.J. Washington in February. They also landed center Daniel Gafford in a deal with the Chicago Bulls that cost Richaun Holmes and a first-round pick.

The post-trade deadline Mavericks have been a force to be reckoned with. Gafford and Lively share minutes at center, and Washington is thriving as the third option on offense behind Doncic and Irving. Critically, they are all athletic, adept defensively and play well off the ball, which fits perfectly alongside Doncic and Irving.

The Mavericks front office is enjoying the fruits of their labor. It must be difficult for a player as talented as Murray to see a few moves turning Dallas’ fortunes around, while the Hawks are stuck in limbo. Atlanta has its own dynamic duo, but the franchise has done little to surround them with talent. Their inaction has left the guard and teammate Trae Young looking at other teams with awe and some envy.

Trae Young loves Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic’s partnership

The Hawks’ star guard enjoys watching Kyrie Irving play alongside Luka Doncic. He couldn’t help but laud the veteran guard’s impactful performance in the Mavericks’ Game 2 win over the Timberwolves, posting,

Kyrie may be the PERFECT compliment to Luka ! They toughhh — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) May 25, 2024

Irving and Doncic’s life together as teammates got off to a dismal start, as Dallas went 8-18 after landing the former Brooklyn Nets superstar before the 2023 trade deadline and slipped out of playoff contention. However, after the Mavericks toiled hard to surround the duo with talent, their true potential has come to the fore.

While Doncic continues to be the lynchpin in every game, Irving has stepped up in the playoffs when needed. He’s averaging 22.8 points, 5.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and shooting a jaw-dropping 42.1% from beyond the arc. The veteran guard has gladly taken a backseat to let Doncic thrive but has stepped up when called upon. As Young aptly said, Irving is proving to be the perfect partner for the Slovenian superstar. They’ll now look to etch their names in the pantheon of legendary guard duos who have led their teams to a championship.