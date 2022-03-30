“Dell Curry, Reggie Miller, Ray Allen, and Steve Kerr”: When Stephen Curry surprisingly snubbed himself from the Mt. Rushmore of the greatest shooters

Back in 2014, Stephen Curry left himself off from his own version of the Mt. Rushmore of the greatest shooters.

At this point, Stephen Curry is by far the greatest shooter in the history of the league. Apart from being the only person to cross the 3,000 3 PM milestone, the Golden State Warriors guard has virtually all the three-point records in his name.

The Baby-Faced Assassin has truly mastered the art of shooting the ball. You would believe that a man with his ability to knock down shots from virtually any spot on the hardwood would consider himself the GOAT shooter.

However, there was a time in Steph’s career, when he left himself off from his version of the Mt. Rushmore list of the greatest shooters in the NBA.

Yes, it does sounds unbelievable but it is true.

Let’s get into it.

Stephen Curry named his four players on the Mt. Rushmore of the greatest shooter

Back in 2014, in an interview with Golden State Warriors TV, Steph revealed his list of the Mt. Rushmore of shooters throughout NBA history. Admitting that he was a little biased, Chef Curry included his father’s name alongside Reggie Miller, Ray Allen, and Steve Kerr.

“I’m a little biased, obviously, so it would be Dell Curry in there somewhere, but you’ve got Reggie Miller, definitely Ray Allen and I put Steve Kerr up there because of how clutch of a shooter he was,” Curry said. “He didn’t get a lot of volume, but he was a knock down shooter and he’s the career percentage leader, so he’s got something to say about that.”

Keep in mind, this interview was more than 8 years back when the then-1-time All-Star was not the accomplished shooter he is today.

Now, being unarguably the greatest 3-point shooter, nobody in their right mind will leave out SC30 from the Mt. Rushmore of greatest shooters.