Basketball

“Dell Curry, Reggie Miller, Ray Allen, and Steve Kerr”: When Stephen Curry surprisingly snubbed himself from the Mt. Rushmore of the greatest shooters

“Dell Curry, Reggie Miller, Ray Allen, and Steve Kerr”: When Stephen Curry surprisingly snubbed himself from the Mt. Rushmore of the greatest shooters
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"We were wrong" - Mercedes admit their W13 disappointment in Saudi Arabia and how the team is ready with a new rear wing for Australia
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Dell Curry, Reggie Miller, Ray Allen, and Steve Kerr”: When Stephen Curry surprisingly snubbed himself from the Mt. Rushmore of the greatest shooters
“Dell Curry, Reggie Miller, Ray Allen, and Steve Kerr”: When Stephen Curry surprisingly snubbed himself from the Mt. Rushmore of the greatest shooters

Back in 2014, Stephen Curry left himself off from his own version of the Mt.…