Despite Constantly Golfing With Michael Jordan, Ray Allen Reveals His Reasons For Never Asking For Signatures On His Shoes

A Michael Jordan-signed sneaker isn’t just a collector’s dream, it’s practically a piece of basketball history. Some of the pairs have sold for tens of thousands of dollars, and MJ himself has famously been selective about who gets his signature, often reserving it for close friends, former teammates, or people he genuinely respects.

MJ is an avid golfer, so if anyone golfs with him, they’re automatically a part of his inner circle. Despite being a regular golf partner of the Bulls legend, Hall of Famer Ray Allen doesn’t have a signed Jordan shoe.

Allen has a lot of respect and admiration for the six-time NBA Champion. Despite being LeBron James’ ex-teammate, he has picked MJ in the GOAT debate. He once said, “MJ, all day long, only because of how I played against him. MJ just had everything, from midrange to 3-point to post-up game, and he could score and dominate in each position.”

During a conversation with Dan Patrick, the host noticed that Allen has a wall behind him that’s stacked with sneakers. “Mike signed any shoes that you have?” Patrick asked. The 49-year-old said that he didn’t have a Michael Jordan signed sneaker in his collection before revealing his reason.

He said, “I haven’t [asked him]. Like, I have a jersey that’s up on my wall, I play golf with him regularly. I wouldn’t ask him, but I think at some point I should in the future, just for keepsake, just to have a memento.”

Allen said that he is confident MJ wouldn’t decline his request if he asked him. Which is why he will do it sometime shortly.

Ray Allen once asked Michael Jordan for training equipment

During the conversation with Patrick, Allen recalled an interesting story from his third year in the league, when he used to play for Milwaukee. He had a game against the Bulls at the United Center, and it was his habit to reach the facility early. Unfortunately, he went there too early, and none of his equipment was there for him to practice.

So, someone from the Bulls management came to his locker room and told him that MJ is on the other side and if he wants something to get started, he should go and ask him. After hesitating to go ask MJ for shoes, Allen decided it was better than wasting time.

He said, “I went in there and I was like, ‘Mike, you think I could borrow a pair of shoes?’ And I’m already wearing the shoes anyway, I’m under contract. And he’s like, ‘Sure, kid. In the hall.” Allen walked in, picked a pair of Jordans for himself, and went to practice.