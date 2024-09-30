DeMar DeRozan Admits ‘Acting’ As Michael Jordan Or Kobe Bryant As A Kid Became His Safe Haven

DeMar DeRozan discussed the lesser-known aspects of his upbringing in Compton, California, on the latest episode of CBS News. He talked about the challenges he faced during his childhood and admitted to often imitating Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant as a way of coping.

He initially recalled the violent environment in the Hub City during the 1990s and early 2000s. Gang wars and crimes became a common occurrence at that time. The lack of law and order led to many tragic deaths in the neighborhood. DeRozan was not immune to this. He also lost several family and friends during this period. This left a lasting scar on his mind.

“As a kid, unknowingly, it’s hard to kinda process such an in-depth emotion. Your brain isn’t even fully developed but you’re normalizing a tragedy and it’s not till later when you realize the PTSD you suffer from, the trauma, the built-up aggression, and the emotional responses you have.”

DeRozan found his peace in playing basketball. The spontaneity of the game and his imagination helped him escape the harsh realities of city life. He often envisioned himself in the shoes of two of the biggest NBA stars of that time, MJ and Kobe Bryant.

“Basketball was my complete safe haven. My safe place to kinda get away from my reality of whatever it was I was going through. You kinda can dive into an imagination, acting like you was Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant out there on the court and everything else didn’t matter.”

This drove young DeRozan to dedicate countless hours on the basketball court. His hard work paid off when he got his dream ticket to the NBA. The Toronto Raptors selected him as the 9th overall pick in the 2009 draft. DeRozan is now a 6x All-Star and ranks sixth among active NBA players in all-time points scored, with 23,582 points.

However, he didn’t make it this far alone. He admitted receiving support from his teammates and mentors throughout his journey. He even pointed to the importance of open communication.

“When you identify with somebody, one you look up to, two you respect and three that you actually have a relationship with, it kinda gives you a glimpse of not feeling alone. It’s okay to be vulnerable with somebody you care about, somebody you close with.”

One key figure in his career was his idol, Bryant. Over time, their relationship evolved into a lasting bond.

Black Mamba’s impact on DeRozan’s career

DeRozan attended a Bryant training camp in the 2000s. Little did he know, it would go on to mark the beginning of his lifelong relationship with the 5x champion. He recalled this story on Podcast P with Paul George.

“I was 15-16 years old at the Kobe Camp… It started with a little conversations like ‘Do this, do this,’ next thing you know… It started to slowly turn into a whole different type of relationship that just came from respect to me being an athlete… And by the time I was senior in high school, I’m getting his shoes, personally giving me his shoes.”

Nike later expanded their connection. DeRozan became the face of the Kobe shoe line after ‘The Black Mamba’ retired from the NBA in 2016.