NBA Free Agents 2023: Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Draymond Green, and Other Big Names To Look Out For

The 2022-23 regular season is coming to the most exciting part. With about four weeks of action left, the teams are scrambling to fix their playoff berth or fight their way to the play-in tournament. While some teams fight for the berths, the others are already out of contention. It’s times like these when the fans from those teams start looking at free agents available next season, and hope their team manages to bag them.

Well, in case you’re wondering too about the big names hitting the free agency market this off season, do not fret. Below is a list of the Top-5 players hitting the free agency market. For your consideration, I’ve split them in two categories: Unrestricted Free Agents(UFA) and Player Option(PO).

Also Read: “Stephen Curry Is Must See TV”: Ayesha Curry Hyped Up Husband Before 36 Point OT Outburst

Top Unrestricted Free Agents(UFA) 2023:

Kyrie Irving

Irving was unable to agree on a contract extension with the Brooklyn Nets during the 2022 off season. Instead, he chose to opt-in for the player option on the final year of his contract. After playing with the Nets till February, Kyrie demanded a trade away, which has him with Luka Doncic and the Mavericks now. As the season comes to a close, fans are constantly reminded that Kyrie will be a free agent soon. He refused to comment about his future, adding more fuel to the fire.

Kyrie’s 2022-23 Earnings: $34.12 Million

Kyrie’s 2022-23 Stats: 27.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.6 assists, and 1.2 steals

While there is no certainty about his future, his will to get traded to the Lakers makes many assume that he might take his talents to LeBron James’ team yet again.

Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook has had quite an eventful season. He started off with the Lakers, who frankly weren’t too happy with him opting into the final year of his contract. There, Russ was coming off the bench, and made a strong case for 6th Man of the Year. At the trade deadline, the Lakers traded him to the Jazz, with whom he agreed on a buyout. Currently, he’s signed with the Clippers on a veteran minimum deal. Once this season ends, he’ll be a free agent. Depending on how the remainder of this season goes, along with the post season, we may see whether he lands back with the Clippers, or finds his sixth home in five years.

Westbrook’s 2022-23 Earnings: $47.84 Million

Westbrook’s 2022-23 Stats: 15.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 7.5 assists, and 1.0 steals

D’Angelo Russell

D’Angelo Russell started his season with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Wolves built a new twin-tower combo in the 2022 offseason, but that hasn’t paid off for them. While DLo played well with Minnesota, we couldn’t see him play his natural game there. At the trade deadline, he was traded to the Lakers. Very happy for a second stint with LA, he’s led the team to a 3-1 record in the four games he’s played with them. Depending on how the remainder of the season goes, we will see how much his free agnecy stock will rise or dip.

DLo 2022-23 Earnings: $29.33 Million

DLo 2022-23 Stats: 17.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 1.1 steals

Nikola Vucevic

A big man who has the potential to be a three-point threat? This is a dream combo in today’s NBA. After a stellar 2020-21 season, his shooting percentages took a hit last year, to the point where he started negatively impacting the team. However, this year, they’re getting back on track. A constant double-double threat with the potential to drop triples in crucial moments, Vucevic will have a good time in free agency.

Nikola’s 2022-23 Earnings: $25 Million

Nikola’s 2022-23 Stats: 17.7 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.8 blocks

Jerami Grant

Jerami Grant is a man of many talents. He can play and guard basically all five positions. At the same time, he can provide floor spacing and has improved his 3-point shot a lot. A versatile small-ball five, Grant is a dream pick up for a lot of coaches. He can play as a wing or a big, as per the team’s requirement.

Grant’s 2022-23 Earnings: $20 Million

Grant’s 2022-23 Stats: 20.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.9 blocks

Also Read: LeBron James Sends Subliminal Messages About His All-Time NBA Status With Cryptic Video of Huge “Mountain Animal”

Top Players with Player Option(PO) for 2023:

James Harden

James Harden demanded a trade away from the Rockets during the 2020-21 season. He was sent to the Nets, where he played with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. However, after a year and a playoff series win with them, he wanted to move to Philly. Teaming up with Joel Embiid, Harden has shown us glimpses of the MVP he was, while playing a brilliant co-star. However, there have been reports around the league that Harden wants to go back to Houston. With a player option available for the upcoming season, we may see Harden opt-out and return home.

Harden’s 2022-23 Earnings: $34.32 Million

Harden’s 2022-23 Stats: 21.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, and 1.1 steals

Draymond Green

A key component of the Warriors’ dynasty, Draymond Green might soon start exploring his options for the future. While he still has a year left on his contract, he does have a player option for that season. If there are no definitive contract talks with the Dubs in the offseason, the 4x Champion might think about taking his talents somewhere else. A defensive savant, Green can also control the flow of the offense for the team.

Green’s 2022-23 Earnings: $24.91 Million

Green’s 2022-23 Stats: 8.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.8 blocks

Khris Middleton

Khris Middleton is a core part of the Milwaukee Bucks. Their 2022 Playoffs run ended early because of a knee injury that Middleton suffered. Before the season started, he got a wrist surgery as well, ruling him out for the initial part of the season. Having played just 24 games this season, the team is not trying to rush him and let him work his way back to health in time for the playoffs. Although he has a player option for his final season, I don’t think he will use the same. He will stay back with the Bucks and Giannis.

Middleton’s 2022-23 Earnings: $35.5 Million

Middleton’s 2022-23 Stats: 13.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks

Fred VanVleet

Having played a key role in Toronto’s only championship, Fred VanVleet was moved from the bench to a full-time starter in 2020. Since then, he’s been a consistent player upon whom the team can rely. He earned his sole All-Star selection in 2022. Capable of running an offense at an elite level, as well as providing excellent defense, VanVleet seems like he will not exercise his player option and move cities. While I’m basing this off him turning down a nine-figure extension, he may just be doing so to secure a bigger bag. We’ll have to wait and see how things turn out.

VanVleet’s 2022-23 Earnings: $21.25 Million

VanVleet’s 2022-23 Stats: 19.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 7.0 assists, and 1.7 steals

Kristaps Porzingis

When he was drafted in 2014, Kristaps Porzingis was deemed a unicorn and someone who will reform the way the game is played. Sadly, injuries have hampered what could have been a brilliant career. Despite the setbacks, Porzingis has not given up and we can see the same this season. Having played 57 games so far, he’s a core reason the Wizards are in contention for the play-in berth. In my opinion, he’s unlikely to decline his player option and instead, will try to build his stock even more before hitting the free agency market in 2024.

Porzingis’ 2022-23 Earnings: $31.65 Million

Porzingis’ 2022-23 Stats: 23.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.8 steals, and 1.5 blocks

Also Read: “Ja Morant Gonna Make $231 million for dribbling”: Charles Barkley Wants Grizzlies Star to Give Up Being a ‘Gangster’