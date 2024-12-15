mobile app bar

“Please Don’t Tell Me He Lost to Stephen A”: Damian Lillard Is Disappointed Kenny Smith Lost to ESPN Analyst

Advait Jajodia
Published

Stephen A. Smith (L), Damian Lillard (C), and Kenny Smith (R)

Stephen A. Smith (L), Damian Lillard (C), and Kenny Smith (R)
Credits: USA TODAY Sports

Before Saturday’s slate of the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup Semifinal contests, the Inside the NBA crew organized a free throw contest—Stephen A. Smith had challenged Kenny Smith on the contest from the foul line. In a surprising turn of events, the former NBA player lost 1-3 to the ESPN analyst, which later on drew a disappointed reaction from Damian Lillard.

Ernie Johnson Jr. ended his postgame interview with Lillard by making the Milwaukee Bucks guard aware of this competition outside the T-Mobile Arena. Lillard anticipated what Johnson was about to say before the latter could even finish his sentence. “Please don’t tell me he lost to Stephen A,” Lillard said.

Dame seemed visibly disappointed after Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal informed him (way too enthusiastically) that Kenny had indeed lost.

“The Jet” was embarrassed for letting the basketball fraternity down and tried justifying his loss by making up excuses. The TNT analyst reminded the Bucks guard that he had a handicap and was shooting with his off-hand.

“Every head must bow. It was too big a handicap shooting left hand,” Smith said. The former Rocket then claimed he’ll do a rematch with Stephen A. with three fingers of his right hand. But nobody seemed convinced of the proposition.

“So if I do it again, I’ll use right hand, but I’ll use three fingers. You don’t battle rap guys off the street; you got a record deal with Empire. You know what I’m saying? Like you have to do a handicap,” Smith added.

Smith shouldn’t be making any excuses even if he shot using his left hand, considering that he was a more than capable shooter during his playing days (82.9% FT). Instead, he should be graciously accepting his loss and lauding SAS for preparing well enough.

The ESPN pundit never asked the two-time champ to avoid using his dominant hand. The former NBA guard volunteered to take shots left-handed.

Kenny must’ve learned his lesson, never underestimate any opponents. This upset could cost the 59-year-old a few digs from Stephen A. and even his own crew in the future.

