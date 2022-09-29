DeMar DeRozan Can’t Help But Be Amazed at Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Insane NBA journey, During Recent Podcast Appearence

DeMar DeRozan gets completely frank on his thoughts on Giannis Antetokounmpo

DeMar DeRozan has spent a lot of time in the NBA being a really, really good player.

There have been a lot of ups, and a lot of downs.

A lot of highlights.

And yet also, a lot of getting sent home by LeBron James.

All in all, the man is now a grizzled veteran in the sport of basketball, who can probably see the ins and outs of a lot of players’ games already.

Now, DeMar has spoken highly of older players, even if they weren’t stars, saying that their approach to the game was at a level that most young players today just can’t match.

So, what does he think about the younger generation of players now who are just starting to enter their prime?

For example, what are his thoughts on Milwaukee Bucks superstar, NBA champion, and Finals MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo?

DeMar DeRozan can’t find his amazement at Giannis Antetokounmpo’s long journey in the NBA

And we don’t mean long as in the duration. No, we mean to say just how far the man has come.

Before we say anything else though, how about we show you what DeMar DeRozan had to say on the matter?

Truly, Giannis Antetokounmpo is something else.

He came into the league as a skinny kid from Greece with the tiniest signs of talent.

Then he put the work in every single day. And now, he is arguably the best player in the NBA right now.

That journey is absolutely incredible. And frankly, just how inspirational it is, isn’t brought up nearly enough by the NBA community.

