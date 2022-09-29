“I thought I was LeBron James’ teammate!”: DeMar DeRozan uncovers the bizarre way he was betrayed for Russell Westbrook, by Lakers

DeMar DeRozan reveals how he found out he wasn’t headed for a team-up with LeBron James on the Lakers

There’s something about DeMar DeRozan and trade season.

When he was with the Toronto Raptors, the franchise believed they needed something more than the mid-range assassin being their best player. And this was after making the Eastern Conference Finals, before losing out to a prime LeBron James.

Well, believe it or not, turns out they weren’t exactly wrong.

They flipped DeMar, Jakob Poeltl, and a couple of picks to get Kawhi Leonard, who led the franchise to their first-ever NBA championship.

Granted, it was against a Golden State Warriors team that wouldn’t be losing in their wildest nightmares, even without Kevin Durant, but hey! A championship is a championship.

More than that though, DeRozan, this team’s best player at the time, found out off the internet that he had been traded to San Antonio.

That’s cold.

Why do we bring this up? Because evidently, the man’s bad luck refused to end there, when it came to trade season.

Let’s dive right into it, shall we?

LeBron James and the Lakers are probably sleeping in a pool of their own tears after DeMar DeRozan’s recent podcast appearance

We love us some Russell Westbrook. But let’s be honest here.

He just wasn’t it for the Lakers.

Heck, he was so bad for the franchise last season, that most others won’t touch him with a 50 feet pole. And others who will, are only doing it so that they can let him go the very next season.

All of this, because the man’s shooting is far from a strength.

But, if you think about it, this is something the Lakers brought on themselves. And we don’t simply mean their decision to being the Brodie in.

It was already more than a tiny grain of salt in their wounds for DeMar DeRozan to have perhaps his best season with the Bulls.

But especially with this out there? Oof.

Someone needs to check in on LeBron James immediately.

…And Stephen Curry’s DMs.

