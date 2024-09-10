DeMar DeRozan Given Tough Choice, Picks Between Drew League Moment With Kobe Bryant and LeBron James

Compton-born DeMar DeRozan has stayed closely connected to the Drew League for years. Several NBA stars have also made their way to the Pro-am basketball league. During his appearance on Paul George’s podcast, DeRozan was asked to pick between two iconic moments – Kobe Bryant playing his first Drew League game in 2011 or LeBron James’ appearance in 2022.

For obvious reasons, the Sacramento Kings forward didn’t have an outright answer. Instead, he gave a little insight on both of these occasions.

The Black Mamba playing in the Drew League wasn’t pre-planned. According to DeRozan, the organizers were made aware of the Lakers legend’s participation on the same day. In fact, no games were even scheduled for the day Kobe was arriving. But, the league managed to assemble a matchup that also witnessed James Harden and DeRozan.

“The way Kobe did it, it was so unexpected because like it literally happened that day. Like everybody gets the text, the calls. It wasn’t even supposed to be a Drew League game that day.”

The five-time NBA champ didn’t mind playing in a small gym at Washington Park. Entertaining the packed-out arena, Bryant ended up recording a near-50-point performance that included the game-winning bucket.

“It was at Washington Park – small gym, probably got two-three rows of a bleacher… Kobe to come in and score 50, hit a game-winning shot, and stand there like it was so poetic,” DeRozan said.

LeBron played in a much bigger gym with a larger turnout considering that his participation in the Drew League was pre-planned.

“Bron having to be planned and you see the whole city come out and the anticipation,” DeMar said.

While it was difficult for DeRozan to pick from the two, he gave Bryant’s appearance in 2011 the edge over Bron’s. The 35-year-old seemed to appreciate the fact that the legendary shooting guard completed the game despite the police’s request and even stayed after the match to give out autographs.

“The police was trying to get him to leave before the game was over… He was like ‘nah I’m finishing this game’. So for him to even do that just shows how legendary that moment really was because he said that, couple minutes later (he) go out, and hit the game-winning shot and just stand there and I think he stood in the corner sign stuff,” DeRozan concluded.

Ten years ago today, Kobe Bryant played in his first game at the Drew League. Kobe refused to leave early then hit a game winner at the buzzer (via @KingJosiah54) pic.twitter.com/kcLl0jdFjZ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 16, 2021

Kobe and Kin James both had iconic performances in their lone appearance at the Drew League. While the former recorded 45 points during the lockout season, the King stuffed the stat line with 42 points, 16 rebounds, 3 assists, and 4 steals.