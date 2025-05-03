“I’m a Fan of His”: Putting Aside GOAT Debate, Michael Jordan Appreciated LeBron James’ Game

Especially following LeBron James’ viral appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, many may assume that Michael Jordan has disdain for the Lakers forward. However, MJ was able to put the GOAT debate aside and praise James’ accomplishments in the league during a 2020 press conference.

Jordan acknowledged the constant comparisons that are made between players from different eras and also understands that it won’t be changing anytime soon. Instead of adding fuel to the fire in the debate, MJ decided to simply laud James’ dominance in the league, encouraging others to just appreciate his greatness rather than comparing.

Rather than try to build his own case after being asked if LeBron would one day be viewed at the same level as him, Jordan kept the focus on James, who was just months away from winning his fifth championship. The Bulls legend praised the four-time MVP for his incredible career while also pointing out how the dynamic of the league has changed over the years.

“You know, we play in different eras. [LeBron’s] an unbelievable player. He’s one of the best players in the world, if not the best player in the world,” Jordan said while sitting beside NBA commissioner Adam Silver. “I’m a fan of his, I love watching him play. But as you can see, our league is starting to expand on very talented players.”

Michael Jordan made it clear he respects LeBron, but would never go as far as saying he’s a better player than him. LeBron has a similar mentality about the debate. Despite idolizing MJ growing up, LeBron has touted himself as the GOAT.

LeBron James believes he is basketball’s GOAT

While he didn’t directly come out and say it, LeBron made his confidence in his own abilities and accomplishments clear after passing up Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the league’s all-time leading scorer. When Shaquille O’Neal asked him if he believed he was the GOAT, LeBron shied away from answering but understands why he has a case.

“I’m gonna let everyone else, you know, decide who that is or just talk about it, it’s great barbershop talk,” LeBron responded before being prompted by Shaq to say his whole opinion. “I’m going to take myself against anybody who’s ever played this game. But everyone’s gonna have their favorite.”

.@SHAQ: “Does this now make you the greatest player of all time?”@KingJames: “I’m gonna take myself against anybody that’s ever played this game. … I always feel like I’m the best to ever play this game.” pic.twitter.com/5mzrZ59GTG — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 8, 2023

LeBron has never been shy about paying his respects to the legends who came before him, especially Jordan. But with all he’s accomplished throughout his incredible 22-year career, it’s hard to say the five-time champion is definitively wrong for his confidence – especially considering he’s only continued to dominate since taking the all-time scoring title in 2023.