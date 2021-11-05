“Los Angeles Lakers play more like Fakers once again vs a 1-6 Thunder”: Skip Bayless blasts Anthony Davis and co. for allowing OKC to cut down their 19-point lead to 4 entering halftime

Skip Bayless taunts Anthony Davis and co. as the Los Angeles Lakers allow Oklahoma to cut their 19-point lead to a 4-point lead entering halftime.

Despite surrounding LeBron James and Anthony Davis with some of the league’s biggest basketball players this offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers had a slow start to their 2021-2022 campaign. After going 2-3 in their first five games of the season, LAL is now on a 3-game win streak defeating the Cavs, and the Rockets (back-to-back games).

And tonight, LAL is trying to improve their record to 6-3, playing against the Oklahoma City Thunder (against whom they blew a 26-point lead this past week). Unfortunately for the Lakers, they are playing without the likes of LeBron, who is sidelined with a rectus abdominis strain.

However, to start the game, it didn’t seem as if the LA-based team was really missing LBJ’s services on the court. Behind Anthony Davis’ 18-point outburst, LAL managed to grab an early 19-point lead. But chasing an incredible comeback, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and co. cut that lead to merely 4 points entering halftime.

“Los Angeles Lakers play more like the Fakers”: Skip Bayless

Analyst Skip Bayless criticized the Lakers for allowing the young OKC team to cut down their 19-point lead to 4 (52-48). Bayless took it to Twitter:

“Lakers play more like Fakers once again vs 1-6 OKC. Allow a 19-pt lead to dwindle to just 4 at half. In the closing seconds, Anthony Davis hurt his shooting hand (his thumb, I think). But WestBROOK did make 2-3 threes.”

Oklahoma City Thunder is now 1-6 and is in desperate need of a win to stop their bleeding. For the Lakers, if they manage to grab tonight’s win, not only will their 4th game in a row, but they’ll also be rising up the standings, being placed third in the West with a 6-3 record.