Basketball

“Los Angeles Lakers play more like Fakers once again vs a 1-6 Thunder”: Skip Bayless blasts Anthony Davis and co. for allowing OKC to cut down their 19-point lead to 4 entering halftime

“Los Angeles Lakers play more like Fakers once again vs a 1-6 Thunder”: Skip Bayless blasts Anthony Davis and co. as they allow a 19-point lead to decrease to 4 entering halftime
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"I didn't feel in my heart that I belonged in LA": Damian Lillard on rejecting LeBron James and Anthony Davis' proposal to join them at Staples Center
Next Article
"Chris Rock targets Kyrie Irving during a live concert in Brooklyn": The veteran comedian slams the Nets star for his anti-vaccination stand
NBA Latest Post
"Cade Cunningham really has a worse FG% than Shawn Bradley had in 1993": NBA Twitter blast the Pistons' rookie for starting the first three games of his career on a dreadful 17.9% shooting
“Cade Cunningham really has a worse FG% than Shawn Bradley had in 1993”: NBA Twitter blast the Pistons’ rookie for starting the first three games of his career on a dreadful 17.9% shooting

Cade Cunningham has had a rather subpar start to his career. Shooting merely 17.9%, he…