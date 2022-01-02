“DeMar DeRozan has done what even Larry Bird could not do!”: Bulls MVP cements himself in the history books as he breaks the Wizards’ hearts by hitting another game winning 3

DeMar DeRozan hits yet another game winning three pointer, making it the second time in a row that’s he’s done so.

DeMar DeRozan has had quite the resurgence as a Chicago Bull this 2021-22 NBA season. This isn’t to say that his 3 years in San Antonio was lackluster as under the tutelage of Gregg Popovich, DeRozan actually unlocked several aspects of his game that he previously did not have, mainly in the assists department.

However, DeMar DeRozan is evidently still that same mid-range assassin he was 5 years ago with the Toronto Raptors, if not better. What’s even more impressive is that the two game-winners that he’s hit these past two days weren’t even shots from the mid-range.

The one against the Indiana Pacers was an incredible, one-legged fading to the right three from the right wing while tonight’s was a straight up catch and shoot corner 3 to put the Bulls up one for good.

DeMar DeRozan puts himself alongside the likes of Larry Bird tonight.

The Chicago Bulls currently have the number one seed in the Eastern Conference and for good reason. The two-punch duo of Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan on offense has been the most lethal backcourt this season by a mile. They play off each other perfectly as LaVine got his own numbers tonight of 35 points on 50% shooting from the field.

DeMar DeRozan filled the stat sheet up as well with 28 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, and of course, the game-winning, buzzer-beating 3 to put the struggling Washington Wizards away. DeRozan is currently leading the league in 4th quarter scoring with a whopping 241 points on 53/54/88 splits.

What makes tonight’s game-winner so impressive is that this is the first time in NBA history that a player has hit a game-winning buzzer-beater in consecutive days. Larry Bird did something similar but it was in consecutive games, not days.

DeMar DeRozan is the first player in the history of the NBA to win games at the buzzer on consecutive days The only other player to win consecutive games at the buzzer was Larry Bird on January 27 and 29, 1985 — Mike Lynch (@SportInfo247) January 2, 2022

It’s safe to say that the ‘DeMVP’ signing by the Chicago Bulls may have not been the worst signing of the 2022 NBA offseason.