“Milwaukee Bucks won last year because of a big toe”: Robert Horry takes shots at Giannis and co’s fairytale 2021 NBA championship run amidst Lakers turmoil

Kevin Durant came very close to knocking 2021 NBA champions Milwaukee out of the playoffs. For that reason, Robert Horry believes they got lucky.

The 2021 NBA playoffs were the single most star-shorn playoff editions ever played. Milwaukee got past 2020 NBA Finalists Miami Heat, the Big 3 Brooklyn Nets, Trae Young’s Hawks and the Phoenix Suns through some grueling playoff series.

There’s been a lot of detractors for the Bucks in the wake of their unprecedented win. Milwaukee managed to break their 50-year NBA championship drought, but the injured nature of their opponents all through their run leads to it getting underrated.

To be fair, it isn’t just analysts on television, radio and podcasts who’ve been doing it. NBA players have themselves been murmuring all of this in private. And it seems Robert Horry has vocalized that opinion – pretty common among casual NBA fans – on his own platform.

Robert Horry takes shots at Giannis and co’s fairytale 2021 NBA championship run

Robert Horry, who works as a TV analyst for Spectrum SportsNet, took to his own Big Shot Bob podcast to take shots at the championship run made by Giannis and the Bucks last year. He believes that Kevin Durant should’ve knocked the champions out by himself:

“I don’t think there’s ever gonna be a chance for a team to three-peat. You might get a team to go back to back, but as far as three-peat, I doubt that. It might even be any back-to-back teams cause think about what the Lakers did.”

“They win a championship; the next year, they got a whole different team. We know Milwaukee ain’t gonna go back to back cause they shouldn’t have been there in the first place. … They only won that because of a big toe.”

Robert Horry absolutely disrespects the Milwaukee Bucks “We know Milwaukee ain’t gonna go back-to-back cause they shouldn’t have been there in the first place.” https://t.co/PuuOQnNvg5 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 1, 2022

