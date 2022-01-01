Basketball

“Milwaukee Bucks won last year because of a big toe”: Robert Horry takes shots at Giannis and co’s fairytale 2021 NBA championship run amidst Lakers turmoil

"Milwaukee Bucks won last year because of a big toe": Robert Horry takes shots at Giannis and co's fairytale 2021 NBA championship run amidst Lakers turmoil
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
How the most significant regulation changes from 2017 to 2021 resulted in Supervillains rather than Superheroes, which we will all miss from the next season?
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Milwaukee Bucks won last year because of a big toe": Robert Horry takes shots at Giannis and co's fairytale 2021 NBA championship run amidst Lakers turmoil
“Milwaukee Bucks won last year because of a big toe”: Robert Horry takes shots at Giannis and co’s fairytale 2021 NBA championship run amidst Lakers turmoil

Kevin Durant came very close to knocking 2021 NBA champions Milwaukee out of the playoffs.…