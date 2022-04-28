“DeMar DeRozan is a completely different dude in the playoffs”: Fans criticize Bulls All-Star for going down without much fight on the back of a career best season

An All-Star DeMar DeRozan in the regular season and his postseason struggles have been inseparable stories for years, it stays that way.

Barring Nikola Vucevic, every player in the Chicago Bulls uniform let their team down in the Playoffs. Most of all, it was the team’s MVP that failed all the hopes in Chicago that he himself had woken up after so many years of dead basketball in the city.

Most superstars in the league up their game come post-season, but DeMar DeRozan, who has had a career-high regular season, significantly outperformed himself in a colder way.

Also read: “Other than Tim Duncan, Giannis is the most humble, quiet superstar I’ve ever been around”: Charles Barkley on his admiration towards Greek Freak’s work ethic

The former Raptors’ superstar was averaging well over 27 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists in the regular season, but could manage merely 20.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists in the 5 games beating against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co.

There can be discussions that had the Bulls ended their season in a better way than losing their last 4 out of 5 matches in such a disrespectful fashion, they could have had a better seeding and also some momentum coming in. But we know Deebo’s Playoffs miseries and without Zach LaVine he was all they had, so, it ended sooner rather than later.

DeMar DeRozan lets his team down yet again, NBA Twitter reacts

We know DeRozan and his struggles in Playoffs since his 5 postseasons with the Raptors, and nothing has changed since then. And NBA Twitter is letting the man know as soon as it came to know that the Bulls will be getting eliminated on Wednesday.

He’s a completely different dude in the playoffs. I think in general it’s tough to talk on who a guy is or isn’t without knowing them but I’ve watched DeMar just totally drop off every single postseason of his career. https://t.co/1UXpdMapat — Josh Eberley (@JoshEberley) April 28, 2022

DeMar DeRozan remains the largest playoff dropper in NBA history. — (@KGsGOAT) April 28, 2022

DeMar DeRozan in the playoffs pic.twitter.com/cgM4kRkfsd — JP (@BucksFanJP) April 28, 2022

Bulls fans was saying all year “what y’all gonna say if Derozan is good this year in the playoffs”….. pic.twitter.com/gpeOdZDOt4 — sam (@fbl_sam) April 24, 2022

It’s not a big deal to lose most of your post-season battles against LeBron James’ Cavaliers, who were just second to the Warriors when the King was on the team. Nor, there’s any shame in losing to the defending NBA Champions.

But if he plays well and still his team loses, it wouldn’t be that big a deal. DeRozan has put up similar numbers in the postseason like his regular season in most of his Play-offs, but the star of a team takes many more shots than in the regular season.

Also read: “Mark Jackson made Golden State a very s*xy brand to watch, I’m sure he can do that LeBron and Russ”: Shaquille O’Neal casts his vote for Lakers coaching job

The 5x All-Star’s field goal percentage drop from 46.5 percent in the regular season to 41.8 in the post-season shows us his difficulty in performing when it matters the most. His FG% was 41 in these 5 games, whereas he was averaging 50.4% in 76 regular-season games.

So this must have been the last team he would have a chance to make a deep Playoff run with. And him staying in Chicago would mean he’d face prime Giannis for the rest of his career, having already faced prime Lebron for years in the first of his career.