“Other than Tim Duncan, Giannis is the most humble, quiet superstar I’ve ever been around”: Charles Barkley on his admiration towards Greek Freak’s work ethic 

NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley calls Giannis Antetokounmpo the most humble superstar he’s been around after Tim Duncan.

There is no doubt that Giannis Antetokounmpo is a generational superstar. The Greek Freak is one of Greece’s best exports to the USA. Currently considered the best player in the world by many, Giannis is on the quest to repeat as champion.

The reigning Finals MVP plays every possession like his last, leaving everything on the court. Having worked on his jumper and free-throw shooting, Giannis is always working on improving his craft. The Bucks MVP never cheated the game and did it the right way.

A two-time MVP, Giannis continues to be in the MVP race every season. The superstar’s perseverance, integrity, and sincerity make him the ideal candidate for the future face of the NBA. Giannis has already etched his name as one of the all-time power forwards.

During a recent segment of Inside the NBA, analyst Charles Barkley compared Giannis’ down-to-earth attitude to that of Tim Duncan.

Charles Barkley puts Giannis Antetokoumpo in the same breath as Tim Duncan.

The Greek Freak’s performance on the hardwood, coupled with his humble demeanor, makes him the ideal role model. The cast of Inside the NBA has always been a well-wisher of Giannis, whether it’s Shaq or Chuck. The TNT co-panelists never shy away from showering praise on the Bucks superstar.

The Big Diesel even lent Giannis his Superman nickname. During a recent segment of the show, The Chuckster was in complete awe of the Giannis’ outlook towards the game, comparing him to Spurs legend Timmy.

“Other than Tim Duncan, he’s the most humble, quiet superstar I’ve ever been around. There’s no drama, he’s just a great player and a great person. He just comes to work and wants to play basketball. You got to admire that.”

While there is some truth to what Barkley says, Timmy and Giannis have their distinctive traits. The Greek Freak approaches the game aggressively, not hesitating to express his emotions. On the other hand, Duncan was a cold-blooded assassin who never exhibited his feelings on the hardwood.

Talking about their careers, the two multiple-time MVPs are without a doubt, top-10 power forwards of all time. Though Giannis is on the right track, there is still time before he surpasses The Big Fundamental.

