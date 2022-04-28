“Mark Jackson made Golden State a very s*xy brand to watch, I’m sure he can do that LeBron and Russ”: Shaquille O’Neal casts his vote for Lakers coaching job

Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal believes Mark Jackson would be the perfect choice for the purple and gold’s coaching job.

The LA Lakers are staring at a tumultuous off-season considering the lackluster 2021-22 campaign they’ve had, expecting many heads to roll. LeBron James and co failed to clinch a spot in the play-in tournament, sixteen games below +500.

The team’s veteran roster, chemistry, and injuries were some of the reasons for their downfall. Nonetheless, the front office has already begun rectifying errors beginning with the firing of head coach Frank Vogel, done in the utmost unprofessional way.

Coach Vogel would learn about his exit from the media post the Lakers’ last regular-season game. Nevertheless, Rob Pelinka and co have already begun looking for Vogel’s replacement. According to reports, Doc Rivers, Mike Brown, Quin Snyder, and Mark Jackson are some of the top prospects.

Also read: “LeBron James and Klutch Sports are the reason we got Russell Westbrook!”: Latest reports reveal Lakers blame the King and his agency for disastrous preseason trade

Recently, Lakers veteran and four-time champion Shaquille O’Neal revealed his pick for the job. The Big Diesel believes Mark Jackson fits the bill, citing the example of the Golden State Warriors.

Shaquille O’Neal gives his vote to Mark Jackson.

Though Shaq parted ways with the Lakers on a bitter note during his playing days, he still has a special place for the iconic franchise. The three-time Finals MVP is undoubtedly on the Lakers Mt. Rushmore and continues to be a well-wisher for his former team.

Thus with the Lakers on the hunt for a new coach, it was only a matter of time before Shaq addressed who he felt was the perfect choice for the job.

“Mark Jackson helped build Golden State before Steve Kerr took it to the next level,” he said. “He made it a very s*xy brand to watch, so I’m sure he can do that with LeBron (James) and Russ (Westbrook).”

Via: Reuters

It’s hard to argue Shaq’s choice considering Jackson helped build the Warriors into a dynasty. The ESPN broadcaster laid the foundation for one of the greatest backcourts in NBA history with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

In his three seasons with the Dubs, Jackson helped build a new identity for the team. Jackson’s presence helped the Warriors become a legitimate playoff contender in the west. It was the beginning of the Strenght in Numbers era.

Also read: “Of course I can’t guard Shaquille O’Neal, but I can get a stop!”: Draymond Green speaks about being a huge fan of the Lakers legend on his show

Considering the chemistry issues on the team, Jackson would have to toil in a lot, handling the aging egos on the roster.