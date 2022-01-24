“DeMar DeRozan is DeMonster of the mid-range!”: NBA Twitter lauds the Bulls star as he joins Giannis, Westbrook, LaMarcus Aldridge, and Ben Simmons as the only players with 40+ points without taking a three since 2015

Chicago Bulls superstar DeMar DeRozan had himself a night with a season-high 41-point performance and did so without attempting a single three-pointer.

Over the last few years, the NBA has moved towards being a 3-point shooting league. To put things into perspective, just a decade ago, teams were attempting 20 threes a game, and now, they let it fly more than 35 times a game.

Despite the 3-point shooting barrage, some players still have stuck to killing opponents with 2-pointers. One of them is DeMar DeRozan, who relies heavily on his mid-range jumpers. And the same was in full display recently.

Another season for DeMar DeRozan… another season of him dominating from mid-range. DeRozan is averaging 4.2 field goals from mid-range, on pace to be the most in a season by any player since… himself in 2016-17. pic.twitter.com/WGqo1b1DKt — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 21, 2022

The former Raptor had a season-high 41-point night against Orlando. What makes it more impressive he did so without taking a single three on the night. However, even his herculean effort wasn’t enough, as they ended up losing 114-95 to the Magic.

NBA Twitter reacts to DeMar DeRozan having a season-high 41 points in loss to the Magic.

DeMar DeRozan has been incredible this season. The 32-year-old is averaging 26.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists per game, and is doing so at an efficient 50% from 2-point range. The 4x All-Star would have certainly increased that percentage after his most recent performance.

Deebo ended the night with 41 points, going 15-21 from the floor, with all his attempts coming from inside the three-point arc. The impressive display put him on an exclusive list that includes Giannis Antetokounmpo, Russell Westbrook to name a few, and certainly got social media talking…

DeMar DeRozan first 40-piece since 2018. 41 PTS

15-21 FG

0-0 3P He joins Giannis, Westbrook, LaMarcus Aldridge and Ben Simmons as the only players with 40+ points without taking a three since 2015. pic.twitter.com/0FsmWB1IUW — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 24, 2022

I appreciate this more than a guy jacking up 15 threes to get 40 points — himmie (@himmiesteer) January 24, 2022

Off not one 3 pointer being attempted. Mid range goat stuff — #ProjectJesse (@TheOnlyJesseOgg) January 24, 2022

DeJordan strikes again — Shanghai Sharks ➐ (@ShanghajSharks) January 24, 2022

Mid range king — ToronoSporsPodcas (@ToronoSporsPod) January 24, 2022

