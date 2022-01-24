“Don’t you dare do that to me, Moritz Wagner!”: DeMar DeRozan explodes at Magic star for a dangerous foul during the Bulls’ loss in loss in Orlando

Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan gets into it with Moritz Wagner during loss to the Orlando Magic

DeMar DeRozan may be from Compton, but he isn’t known to be a player that is quick to anger.

As many know, the Bulls star has been especially special this season, something that did not change in his most recent game against the Orlando Magic. In 38 minutes, he recorded an impressive 41 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists, while shooting 15 for 21 from the field, which is a scorching 71.4%.

Even despite this incredible performance from their star player, however, the team still couldn’t take this game, losing 95-114. But, given the number of injuries the team has gone through, we’re almost sure fans won’t be too disheartened by this loss.

Instead, we have a feeling there is a certain other incident they must be absolutely raging over.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Moritz Wagner makes a hard foul on DeMar DeRozan, and the Bulls star does not take too kindly to it

Moritz Wagner has started to build up a bit of a history in terms of misconduct in the NBA now, we won’t lie.

Just a few short days ago, he had this altercation with Dallas Mavericks superstar, Luka Doncic.

And now, of course, the moment of this piece, this is what happened between him and DeMar DeRozan.

DeRozan gets into it with Moe Wagner after a clear-path foul pic.twitter.com/cFP1LtfqGP — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) January 24, 2022

Given that this is coming right after the Grayson Allen incident, which caused Alex Caruso a wrist injury, we can’t imagine the rest of the team would be too happy about this foul either.

Frankly though, this one was genuinely just a hard foul. And while Moritz Wagner’s reaction here wasn’t the best (it never is, apparently), maybe he deserved the benefit of the doubt on this one from DeMar DeRozan.

