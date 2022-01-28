“DeMar DeRozan is really winning on the court and in life!”: NBA Twitter left in awe as the Bulls star’s daughters wholesomely mimic his free-throw routine from the sidelines

Both daughters of DeMar DeRozan have been seen mimicking their dad’s free-throw routine on more than one instance from the sidelines.

DeMar DeRozan is truly living his best life in Chicago. The 6-foot-6 guard has been having a sensational year, averaging 26.4 points, 5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists, making it to his 5th All-Star game, leading the Bulls to the 2nd position in the Eastern Conference, and has been sharing some wholesome moments with his lovely family.

One more than one instance, throughout the course of the 2021-2022 campaign, his daughters – Diar DeRozan and Mari DeRozan – have been seen mimicking their father’s free throw routine.

Here, have a look at the wholesome moment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBA MEMES (@nbamemesquad)

Also Read: Zach LaVine shares a wholesome moment with Deebo breaking the special news on the Bulls’ plane

NBA Twitter reacts as the daughters of DeMar DeRozan mimic his free-throw routine

As soon as the videos went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with various reactions.

This is simply adorable! — Ed Egan (@EdEgan_) January 4, 2022

This is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen ❤️ will always be a Demar fan! — Ms. Becky🤍Sports 🦋🐻 (@rgo2524) January 7, 2022

See i can’t wait for just moments like this with my kids https://t.co/m3QZcwydt2 — Dubs 31-11 (@ThatBoyJordynnn) January 4, 2022

His babies are so grown up now! Beautiful family! ❤️😭 https://t.co/n8FOMqie55 — Mary (@marywells_xo) January 4, 2022

My feels and he’s wearing Kobe’s 😭 https://t.co/6Cy1y59Iwb — Procrastinating Visonary (@_Melly_Mels) January 4, 2022

Also Read: DeMar DeRozan on being selected for the All-Star game after a gap of 4-years and giving a befitting reply to his haters