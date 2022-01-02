“DeMar DeRozan so coldd!!!”: LeBron James, Chris Paul, and more NBA stars react to DeRozan’s second straight game-winner, as he knocks down the Buzzer Beater against the Wizards

Bulls’ superstar DeMar DeRozan shocks the NBA world as he makes his second straight game-winning shot in two games

The Chicago Bulls are on a huge 7-game win streak, as they beat the Washington Wizards tonight. With this win, they move past the Brooklyn Nets and secure the top spot in the East. The Bulls have been playing excellent basketball, and their efforts are clearly showing.

It was a close contest all night, with the largest lead belonging to the Wizards. They managed to build a 13-point lead, but the Bulls clawed their way back. With around 3.3 seconds left on the clock, Kyle Kuzma hit a 3-pointer to give the Wizards a 119-117 lead. With only around 3 seconds on the clock, the Bulls trusted DeMar DeRozan with the ball, who nailed a corner buzzer-beater.

DEMAR DEROZAN CALLS GAME FOR THE 2ND NIGHT IN A ROW 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gCB52NPJ2G — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 2, 2022

LeBron James, Chris Paul, and more stars react to DeMar DeRozan and his clutch buckets

DeMar DeRozan has been terrific this year in the 4th quarter. Thus far, he has 241 points in the 4th quarter alone, leading the league.

DeMar DeRozan leads the league in 4th quarter points (241) this season while shooting 53/54/88 from the field. KING OF THE FOURTH. — Justin Phan (@jphanned) January 2, 2022

Seeing DeMar’s performance tonight, NBA stars such as LeBron James, Chris Paul, and more couldn’t stop themselves from reacting.

WOOOWWW!! D-Bo AGAIN!!!!! Ballgame — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 2, 2022

Demar so cold!!!!!!!!!!! ✊🏾 — Chris Paul (@CP3) January 2, 2022

😭😭😭😭DEEEBBOOOO !! Bulls win .. AGAIN — Alex Caruso (@ACFresh21) January 2, 2022

2/2 game winning 3’s at the buzzer!! Naw you different bro @DeMar_DeRozan — Jordan Bell (@1jordanbell) January 2, 2022

Watching DeMar DeRozan this season has been a treat. Hopefully he keeps the work up, and keeps impressing.