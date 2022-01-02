Basketball

“DeMar DeRozan, don’t lie you ain’t see the time”: LaMelo Ball has a hilarious reaction to the Chicago Bulls superstar hitting a buzzer-beater to defeat Washington Wizards

"DeMar DeRozan, don't lie you ain't see the time": LaMelo Ball has a hilarious reaction to the Chicago Bulls superstar hitting a buzzer-beater to defeat Washington Wizards
Indu Dasari

Previous Article
"Maybe when I retire I'll come back"– Did you know Lewis Hamilton was also a wrestler in Lucha Libre Wrestling?
Next Article
"Winning the title felt absolutely great": Alex Albon speaks about his role in helping Max Verstappen win the World Championship
NBA Latest Post
"DeMar DeRozan, don't lie you ain't see the time": LaMelo Ball has a hilarious reaction to the Chicago Bulls superstar hitting a buzzer-beater to defeat Washington Wizards
“DeMar DeRozan, don’t lie you ain’t see the time”: LaMelo Ball has a hilarious reaction to the Chicago Bulls superstar hitting a buzzer-beater to defeat Washington Wizards

LaMelo Ball pokes fun at DeMar DeRozan as the Bulls guard knocks down back-to-back buzzer-beater…