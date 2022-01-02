“DeMar DeRozan, don’t lie you ain’t see the time”: LaMelo Ball has a hilarious reaction to the Chicago Bulls superstar hitting a buzzer-beater to defeat Washington Wizards

LaMelo Ball pokes fun at DeMar DeRozan as the Bulls guard knocks down back-to-back buzzer-beater to give his team a 7-game win streak.

DeMar DeRozan snatched the top seed from Brooklyn Nets on New Year with a buzzer-beater in the huge win over Washington Wizards. The Chicago Bulls came back from a 12-point deficit at halftime to outscore the Wizards by 10 in the third.

As they inched closer, Washington buckled up as well keeping fans on the edge of their seat in the fourth. Despite starting the season strong, Wizards have slipped down to the 8th seed as they suffered many losses in December. They could’ve had this game if not for DeMar DeRozan’s clutch 3 that sealed it.

Also Read: “DeMar DeRozan so coldd!!!”: LeBron James, Chris Paul, and more NBA stars react to DeRozan’s second straight game-winner, as he knocks down the Buzzer Beater against the Wizards

LaMelo Ball says DeMar didn’t notice the time on the shot clock

DeMar DeRozan ended the night with 28 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assist on 45% from the field. Zach LaVine on the other hand dropped 35 but it was all Deebo in the fourth. His buzzer-beater was the difference-maker in the game as they were trailing by 2 at the start of the final QT.

He is the first player to hit back-to-back buzzer beaters in NBA history. His clutch performance has been off the charts this season. DeMar leads the league in 4th quarter scoring and is a huge reason behind the Bulls’ revival.

Lonzo Ball reacting to DeMar DeRozan’s game-winner from home (via IG stories) “Don’t lie Deebo, you know you ain’t see the time!” (DeMar admitted as much postgame) pic.twitter.com/2XBhWHz5XI — Rob Schaefer (@rob_schaef) January 1, 2022

LaMelo Ball was in awe of the game-winner over Wizards last night and shared it on his Instagram story. However, he insisted that Deebo wasn’t aware of the time on the shot clock. “Bro did a one-legger from 3. You’re lying, you know ain’t see the time boy. But we gon take it, man. You know you ain’t see that time boy. Yikes.”

The Charlotte Hornets star did not shy away from appreciating greatness. DeRozan is in the MVP conversation and rightfully so. The Bulls are #1 in the east despite the Covid outbreak and a serious threat in the playoffs. Their front office deserves some credit for the excellent offseason moves.

Also Read: “Klay Thompson knocked down 24 shots to honor Kobe Bryant!”: Warriors’ superstar knocks down 24-consecutive 3-pointers as he warmed up before the Dubs took on the Utah Jazz