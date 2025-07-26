DeMar DeRozan Reveals How Being a Student of the Game Helped Develop His Iconic Mid-Range Skills

DeMar DeRozan didn’t just wake up one day with an elite ability to make mid-range jump shots. He spent countless repetitions in the gym honing his craft. But mastery required more than mere practice. DeRozan humbled himself to learn as much as he could. The six-time All-Star opened up about the one key strategy that helped him develop his mid-range game.

DeRozan didn’t enter the league as a great shooter. But he did have an identity as a raw, uber-athletic wing. For perspective, the 6-foot-6 power forward only attempted 245 mid-range shots in his 2009 rookie season, which made up 50% of his shot diet. In the 2024-25 season, his attempts skyrocketed to 927 mid-range attempts, resulting in 71% of his total shot attempts.

DeRozan has become a master of the mid-range, but at one point, he was still a novice. His willingness to learn played a key role in his development.

“It started off with me being a student first,” DeRozan said on 7 PM in Brooklyn.

DeRozan would watch countless highlight tapes of some of the best mid-range scorers in NBA history. He also received hands-on experience with an NBA legend as a teenager.

“I had the luxury at 16-17 years old to work with Kobe. I had that cheat code to really just sit there and lock in and listen to him break down details and small movements,” DeRozan said.

Kobe Bryant was DeRozan’s favorite player growing up, which explains his play style. However, Bryant wasn’t the only prominent figure whom DeRozan studied diligently.

“I remember talking to Sam Cassell when I was 15, and he used to show me how to get the bump shot fake over the right shoulder fade away. Cuttino Mobley [showed me how to score] off one dribble. Even Andre Miller. He wasn’t athletic at all, but he was able to get to the basket,” DeRozan proclaimed.

DeRozan developed that student mindset when he was incredibly young. Once he got to the NBA and his network increased, he soaked up instruction like a sponge in water.

“My first year in the league, I had Alex English as an assistant coach. I used to sit there with him all the time,” DeRozan added.

No matter what era they played in, DeRozan wanted to learn from the masters. Of course, he followed the league’s biggest stars more closely. One of the most impactful figures he studied was Michael Jordan, but not the version of MJ who turned the Chicago Bulls into champions.

DeMar DeRozan studied Michael Jordan’s Washington Wizards days

When Jordan was a member of the Chicago Bulls, he was undoubtedly the best player in the league. His outstanding footwork, combined with his abnormal athleticism, resulted in a player the likes of which the league will never see again.

After retiring for the second time, Jordan returned to the NBA to play for the Washington Wizards. But Father Time had taken away his athleticism. That left Jordan with only his pure skills as a scorer. DeRozan religiously watched footage of Jordan during that era.

“He wasn’t athletic like he was [when he was younger], but still being able to, you know, finish over guys. It was so incredible because it was such a master of art how simple he made the game,” DeRozan said.

At 40 years old, Jordan dropped 43 points and 10 rebounds against the New Jersey Nets, who went on to the 2003 NBA Finals.

DeRozan saw that level of mastery and wanted to do the same thing. Approaching his 17th season in the NBA, it’s safe to say that DeRozan has accomplished what he set out to achieve.