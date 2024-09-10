“How Simple Michael Jordan Made the Game”: DeMar DeRozan Explains Reasoning Behind Studying Wizards MJ

DeMar DeRozan was on Podcast P with Paul George when PG asked about his Michael Jordan influence. MJ’s ability to dominate as a scorer even after losing a step or two impressed the California native. The USC alum revealed how he elevated his game by learning from Wizards Mike.

DeRozan shared how Jordan’s scoring around the key and off only a few dribbles made him unstoppable during his stint with the Washington Wizards. “He [Michael Jordan] wasn’t athletic like he was, but still being able to, you know, finish over guys. It was so incredible because it was such a master of art how simple he made the game,” shared the new Sacramento Kings forward.

It’s not just a lesson that the 35-year-old wants to absorb in his late playing days, it’s one that he has clearly taken in and mastered already. When DeMar DeRozan was a Raptor, he was an incredible athlete who could run the floor, jump over defenders and use his speed to create advantages. But even then, there was always an aspect of his game that was old school.

DeRozan shared how he religiously watched MJ play in Washington to incorporate his skill set. “If he doing this at this age, let me figure out how to master it…Let me make the game simple and kill these spots and angles, and using my body on the fadeaways, either shoulder. That’s one thing I took from Wizards Mike.”

DeMar took it and ran with it. Today, he is well-regarded as one of the league’s mid-range maestros. At least 22% of his points every season have come from the mid-range and that percentage has only gone up as he has aged and faced injuries to his lower body.

During the 2021-22 season, he led the league in mid-range attempts with 741, converting them at an impressive 47% clip. Though he struggled last season, recording his lowest FG% since his Raptors days, DeRozan still led the league in attempts from the mid-range with 547.

Though many have criticized his lack of a consistent outside shot, DeRozan has remained a consistent and reliable scorer by mastering the fundamentals he learned from an older Michael Jordan. He isn’t the only one championing that era of Jordan either. During his podcast appearance, one of the co-hosts brought up another All-Star proponent of Wizards Mike- Rasheed Wallace.

Last month, Sheed shared that he thought Michael Jordan was “a little more dangerous when he was with the Wizards.” He used many of the same arguments as DeMar. “His angles were a little more sharp. He was a strong two, three guard. He wasn’t going to move them lightly,” the 2004 NBA champion explained.

DeMar DeRozan was happy to receive support for his position. “I been saying that for the last couple years,” the six-time All-Star added.

With DeRozan on the Kings now, they have a reliable 24 PPG scorer (per last season). They also have leadership that De’Aaron Fox and Damontas Sabonis can learn from. His clutch prowess will also help the Kings control late-game situations and increase their chances of securing a playoff spot.