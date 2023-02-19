HomeSearch

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing the 2023 NBA All-Star Game? Injury Report for Eastern Conference Captain

Jeet Pukhrambam
|Published 19/02/2023

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing the 2023 NBA All-Star Game? Injury Report for Eastern Conference Captain

Feb 16, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) holds his hand to his face during the first half against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

As the All-Stars are set to take the stage this weekend, fans want to know who all are going to feature during the game. And one name, in particular, is stealing the spotlight. Eastern Conference Team Captain, Giannis Antetokounmpo might be out.

A wrist injury that the Milwaukee Bucks superstar suffered during the last game is likely to keep him sidelined. But we know that it won’t deter him by the longest shot.

The cheerful Greek was seen in and around all the NBA All-Star events preceding the main one tonight. Throughout the week he was actively seen goofing around and umm saying some things that might get him fined.

Also read: Magic Johnson Reveals First Photos of Michael Jordan’s Star-Studded 60th Birthday Organized by Wife Yvette Prieto

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game? Milwaukee Bucks’ latest Injury Report for Eastern Conference Captain

So, as per the latest news we could get our hands on, Giannis Antetokounmpo might be out with a wrist injury. To add to it, he hasn’t featured in the warm-ups for the All-Star game.

It is more than likely that he sits this one out and with no time for a replacement, we will see “Team Giannis” with one player short.

But no worries, he has been brushing up his skills as a coach. And he even said he wants to be a coach later on. Will he win his first game vs Team LeBron?

Also read: “LeBron James Never Did a Dunk Contest”: Skip Bayless Quotes Michael Jordan’s Iconic All-Star Moment to Taunt LBJ

Antetokounmpo’s ridiculous Wilt Chamberlain-esque stats in the 2022-23 season

Giannis is second on the NBA’s MVP ladder. And it comes courtesy of statistics that are mind-boggling. He is averaging 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game.

He is doing this while shooting over 53% from the field. Stats like these have only been accomplished by Wilt Chamberlain.

Will the Greek Freak return soon enough to take the 1st place? Will the Bucks go all the way? Questions that are tantalizing fans day in and day out, but before all that, let’s first enjoy tomorrow’s all-star game.

Also read: “If you’re 80%, you gotta play”: Anthony Edwards is Not Happy With Load Management of NBA Stars

About the author
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now covers intriguing news reports and throwback stories on all things NBA. His interest in NBA started with the ascendancy of Giannis Antetokounmpo in the 2016-17 season. Since then, Jeet has managed to coalesce his knowledge of the game and his writing to create pieces that are reflective of the current state of the league. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his critical thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Read more from Jeet Pukhrambam