Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing the 2023 NBA All-Star Game? Injury Report for Eastern Conference Captain

As the All-Stars are set to take the stage this weekend, fans want to know who all are going to feature during the game. And one name, in particular, is stealing the spotlight. Eastern Conference Team Captain, Giannis Antetokounmpo might be out.

A wrist injury that the Milwaukee Bucks superstar suffered during the last game is likely to keep him sidelined. But we know that it won’t deter him by the longest shot.

The cheerful Greek was seen in and around all the NBA All-Star events preceding the main one tonight. Throughout the week he was actively seen goofing around and umm saying some things that might get him fined.

Giannis: “You’re out here reffing like Marc Davis and sh*t!” Richard Jefferson: “I’m mic’d up, bro!” 😂 pic.twitter.com/0dNoRX8Xr6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 18, 2023

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game? Milwaukee Bucks’ latest Injury Report for Eastern Conference Captain

So, as per the latest news we could get our hands on, Giannis Antetokounmpo might be out with a wrist injury. To add to it, he hasn’t featured in the warm-ups for the All-Star game.

Report: Giannis, Bucks Continuing to Evaluate Wrist Injury https://t.co/ZnGohh6W7Q — SB Nation NBA 🏀 (@SBNationNBA) February 18, 2023

It is more than likely that he sits this one out and with no time for a replacement, we will see “Team Giannis” with one player short.

But no worries, he has been brushing up his skills as a coach. And he even said he wants to be a coach later on. Will he win his first game vs Team LeBron?

“When I retire, I want to be a head coach. A lot of people don’t know that about me, but I want to be a head coach. I really want to be.” – Giannis (Via USA Today) pic.twitter.com/c2GaQPhbfd — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) February 18, 2023

Antetokounmpo’s ridiculous Wilt Chamberlain-esque stats in the 2022-23 season

Giannis is second on the NBA’s MVP ladder. And it comes courtesy of statistics that are mind-boggling. He is averaging 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game.

He is doing this while shooting over 53% from the field. Stats like these have only been accomplished by Wilt Chamberlain.

Will the Greek Freak return soon enough to take the 1st place? Will the Bucks go all the way? Questions that are tantalizing fans day in and day out, but before all that, let’s first enjoy tomorrow’s all-star game.

