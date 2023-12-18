“Send Da Video”: Fans Mock Anthony Edwards’ Apology After Timberwolves Star Paid a Woman to Get an Abortion

Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards has gotten embroiled in an utterly concerning controversy after a Twitter account with the handle Nick posted a series of screenshots alleging that an unnamed woman had been carrying ANT’s child. While Edwards is known to have been in a relationship with Jeanine Robel, ANT has finally addressed it, however, it did not seem to convince the Twitterati.

Advertisement

The player, after being accused, has responded with an apology on his Twitter account, claiming that the questionable messages were sent by him in the heat of the moment. ANT was seen subtly forcing the woman into getting an abortion and appeared unreasonably impatient with the abortion.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/nickiswashed/status/1736567764456742951?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

“I made comments in the heat of a moment that are not me, and that are not aligned with what I believe and who I want to be as a man,” he said, before upholding the rights of women over their bodies.

ANT concluded by saying that was unwilling to comment on the matter as of now but seemed to understand exactly how concerning the initial messages came across. “All women should be supported and empowered to make their own decisions about their bodies and what is best for them. I am handling my personal matters privately and will not be commenting on them any further at this time,” he claimed.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/_ImanAziz/status/1736795805393039770?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In response, a range of fans have mocked the Timberwolves’ star. One fan claimed that the apology did not seem to be written by the same person who had initially sent the texts, suggesting that ANT was already in disaster-management mode.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/StanleySwanson0/status/1736795845729616254?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Another person claimed that his texts could not have been a result of the ‘heat of the moment,’ simply because they were sent over the course of a few days.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/WembyCentral/status/1736790475770638743?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Finally, another social media user questioned ANT’s claim that “it was not him” who sent the texts, claiming that they were sent by nobody else. Others simply mocked the 22-year-old over the incident, “Send da video”,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/kenny_817/status/1736788527344480468?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Anthony Edwards involved in Abortion-Gate

The timing and the details related to the event come across as utterly concerning. Edwards has in recent months mentioned his growing relationship with Jeanine Robel multiple times.

The Instagram influencer recently posted on her account claiming that she was pregnant with ANT’s child. However, the texts in question saw the NBA star effectively forcing his own agenda on the woman. He was visibly impatient with her reluctance to get the abortion and repeatedly asked her to send a video while taking the pills.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C01vFeOrmZU/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Furthermore, allegedly, ANT also sent a payment of $100,000 to the woman via his lawyer in a bid to seemingly make the matter disappear. That obviously did not happen, and the controversy can be expected to result in a range of repercussions in the coming time.