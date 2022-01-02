“Klay Thompson knocked down 24 shots to honor Kobe Bryant!”: Warriors’ superstar knocks down 24-consecutive 3-pointers as he warmed up before the Dubs took on the Utah Jazz

Warriors’ Klay Thompson gives the league a taste of what’s to come, as he knocked down 24 consecutive 3-pointers pre-game

The Golden State Warriors made their way to Utah, as they face the Jazz tonight. After the game in Denver being suspended, the Warriors had some time off, and look well-rested. The Dubs, even with Draymond Green out, are managing to stay in the game. They hold a 64-50 lead at the half.

Stephen Curry, with his first-made 3-pointer of the night, broke yet another NBA 3-pointer record. Klay Thompson joined the Warriors on the road trip. Even though he had announced that he would make his comeback at Chase Center, he has been practicing with the Warriors. Before the game started tonight, Klay was putting up shots. He knocked down 24-consecutive 3-pointers from the corner.

🤯 @KlayThompson knocked down 24 straight threes during shootaround. We can’t wait to see him splashing again soon. pic.twitter.com/EYSicSsvz4 — NBA (@NBA) January 2, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts as Klay Thompson looks as lethal as ever from the deep

Anyone who has been tracking the Warriors this season knows they aren’t going to be a team that can be pushed over this season. They’re 27-7, without Klay Thompson suiting up for them yet. All the clips and news of Klay and his scrimmages have only made the Warriors fans more excited about their star’s return.

NBA Twitter had a lot of things to say, after the clip of Klay knocking down those 24 shots in a row from the corner.

24 shots to honor Kobe 🥺💓 https://t.co/14IcpP776H — Dubs(25-6) (@dubs3000) January 2, 2022

The nba should be terrified https://t.co/l0owlTvOMb — BRlCKZ (@carteIdemon) January 2, 2022

These boys forgot what my guy does 🏀💥 ☄️ — Diana Solei 🌊🌴 💫 (@DianaSolei) January 2, 2022

It’s getting very scary 👀 — Optimistic Warriors Fan (@GoIdenState) January 2, 2022

That’s the work that allows him to heat up like a microwave! Can’t Wait! — Lance Webb (@lwebb39_webb) January 2, 2022

As of now, there isn’t a date for Klay’s return, but most expect it to be on January 9th against the Cavaliers. Let’s hope that Klay, whenever he returns, is healthy and is there for the long haul.