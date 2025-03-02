DeMarcus Cousins Claims Players and Coaches Are Held to Different Standards, Flames Former Coach

Apr 24, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center DeMarcus Cousins (4) reacts to a foul in the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

DeMarcus Cousins was always one of the most polarizing personalities in the NBA, so it’s no surprise that he clashed with coaches during his time in the association. However, the four-time All-Star stressed how players are held to different standards than coaches, which doesn’t help create a strong bond within an organization.

Boogie explained how when a team recruits a star player in free agency, the franchise tells the player what is expected of them, and they agree before signing. But if the player fails to back up their end of the bargain, they have to face the consequences.

“You get bashed for it,” Cousins said. “You’re not coachable, you’re not the same guy.”

The 34-year-old stressed how those same standards don’t apply to coaches, who can often break promises without any backlash. Cousins recalled his own team’s coaching fiasco when the Sacramento Kings hired George Karl in 2015, and the veteran coach immediately tried to push him out of the organization.

Cousins questioned why Karl didn’t face similar consequences for his own failure, as the Kings never found success in his short tenure. The 73-year-old was canned after just one season, but his distrusting dynamic with Cousins stuck with the big man and quickly changed his feelings toward Sacramento.

While it felt much longer, Karl spent just one year as the Kings’ head coach. The damage had already been done, though, as Cousins still packed his bags for New Orleans less than two years after Karl’s tenure.

DeMarcus Cousins has called out George Karl before

DeMarcus Cousins’ outspoken comments toward George Karl are nothing new. The 11-year veteran has always been outspoken in his distaste for Karl, especially after the Kings unceremoniously fired a coach Cousins liked in Michael Malone.

In the past, Boogie had praised Karl’s intelligent basketball mind. But it’s clear that Cousins believes the former Coach of the Year’s deficiencies as a coach far overshadow any benefit he would bring to a team.

“One of the worst coaches I’ve ever had,” Cousins said of Karl on All the Smoke. “Incredible mind. He’s just the worst coach. It’s just everything that comes with it.” In hindsight, there may have been a good reason that the Denver Nuggets parted ways with George Karl immediately following his COTY campaign.

Cousins’ frequent anecdotes about his former coach prove that it takes more than knowledge of the game to become a great coach. The coaches who instill confidence and truly care about their players are the ones who become legendary, more often than not.