24 Year Old Luka Doncic Overtakes Ridiculous Michael Jordan Playoff Stat

Luka Doncic is still just 24 years old. We find it necessary to mention that given that he plays so much like a veteran that it’s hard not to think of him as one. And yet, despite that being a pretty hefty compliment for the Slovenian, it doesn’t even get close to really explaining just how good he is.

Now, there are a myriad of different adjectives we could use for this man to really explain to you just how good he is already. But apparently, numbers seem to do a far better job of it, than words ever can. So, how about a little something in that direction, that will have even the great Michael Jordan embarrassed?

Luka Doncic has Michael Jordan beaten in this incredible playoff-based statistic

Michael Jordan is widely considered the best to ever do it, and justifiably so. Aside from his innumerable achievements in the sport of basketball, the man just about always showed when he needed to do it most. And as you’d expect, more than anything, it meant showing up in the postseason.

Now, His Airness made his bones scoring the basketball over all else. And of course, he is also held as the greatest scorer of all time. So, especially in the playoffs, you’d expect him to dominate any and all scoring statistics, right?

Well, as it turns out, Luka Doncic has stolen the crown from His Airness in a very specific scoring category. And suffice it to say, this dethroning is a pretty darn big deal. Take a look at the tweet below to find out what is going on here.

Most Points Per Minute in PLAYOFF HISTORY (Minimum 20 Games) 1. Luka Doncic: 0.88

2. Michael Jordan: 0.80

3. Donovan Mitchell: 0.77

4. AD: 0.744

5. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 0.74

6. KD: 0.73

7. George Gervin: 0.724

8. Nikola Jokic: 0.72

9. Steph Curry: 0.714

10. Joel Embiid: 0.71 pic.twitter.com/jx8eC3Qtfl — NBA University (@NBA_University) March 9, 2023

Points per minute may not seem like a very big deal at first. However, in the playoffs, each and every second matters, never mind a whole minute. So, the fact that Doncic has dominion over such a category is a big deal. Further, Michael Jordan was primarily a scorer. Luka Doncic on the other hand is responsible for the entire team’s offense.

Of course, this doesn’t prove that Luka Doncic is better at anything than Michael Jordan. Still, what the man is doing here is beyond impressive. And given the leaps he is taking every season, we’d bet things will only be getting more unbelievable from here.

Who is the all-time leader in total playoff points?

Michael Jordan may not have the playoff points per minute crown anymore, but what about total playoff points? At the end of the day, Michael Jordan has won the NBA championship 6 times over. Additionally, the man has been to the playoffs on 13 different occasions.

Surely, someone who built his career primarily on his scoring ability is still the leader in the category, right? Well, as it turns out, not really. The leader is actually LeBron James, with 7,631 points.

Michael Jordan sits in second place on this list, with a total of 5,987 playoff points, followed by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with 5,762. So, perhaps Michael Jordan isn’t as dominant in the playoff points categories after all.

