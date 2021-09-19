“So Paul George just out here hanging out with John Wall now?”: NBA Trade rumors spark as Clippers star is seen on an outing with the Rockets guard in Beverly Hills

John Wall seen with Clippers star Paul George in Beverley Hills during the offseason, sparking trade rumors

As most NBA fans know by now, John Wall is looking to be traded away from Houston. And this time around, it isn’t a Harden-type situation either, because the franchise wants the exact same thing.

The reason is the fact that Wall wishes to play on a contender at least once as his career nears the end. And given that the Rockets have entered full rebuild mode (a really fast, and successful one too), it isn’t quite the right team for the former Wizards star anymore.

You know who could be the right team though? The LA Clippers.

Since sources broke the story that both the franchise and the player wanted to part was, just about everyone has been calling for a move to LA. And well, let’s just say a recent video will not leave you discouraged on that theory.

Let’s get into it.

John Wall seen hanging out in Los Angeles with Paul George ahead of the upcoming NBA season

Right now, the Clippers’ point guard slot is looking a bit too light.

Sure, they have Reggie Jackson, who was an absolute star in the postseason last year. But, with Patrick Beverley now gone, the franchise needs another at the position, whether it be as a starter or someone on the bench. And well, it’s starting to look like it could be John Wall. Peep the video below.

BREAKING: JOHN WALL WAS SPOTTED WITH PAUL GEORGE LAST NIGHT IN BEVERLEY HILLS #CLIPPERNATION pic.twitter.com/8rl9yWA2JS — Nonbiased NBA Fan (@nonbiasednbafan) September 17, 2021

Yep. It could be happening.

John Wall maybe isn’t the star he once was. But, he’s far from someone who has fallen off.

Fans may have forgotten by now, but the guy looked like he had a significant amount of his burst and mobility back. The way he was playing, he could have been a near All-Star level player by the end if he didn’t get injured again.

If this move happens, it could become perhaps the most underrated trade of this offseason.

