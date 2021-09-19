Basketball

“So Paul George just out here hanging out with John Wall now?”: NBA Trade rumors spark as Clippers star is seen on an outing with the Rockets guard in Beverly Hills

"So Paul George just out here hanging out with John Wall now?": NBA Trade rumors spark as Clippers star is seen on an outing with the Rockets guard in Beverly Hills
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
"Chris Paul is the head of the snake... He's definitely leading us back to the NBA Finals": JaVale McGee talks about the 'Point-God' and his expectations from the Suns this season
Next Article
“He was a big help in this” – Gable Stevenson says Brock Lesnar played a big role in his decision to sign with WWE
Latest Posts