“DeMarcus Cousins posted a double-double and got cut an hour later!”: NBA Twitter mad at Milwaukee Bucks front office for waiving former All-Star

DeMarcus Cousins getting cut by the Bucks for an open roster spot makes absolutely no sense. NBA Twitter echoed the same opinion.

Ever since DeMarcus Cousins tore his Achilles tendon in the middle of the 2017-18 season, his career has gone downhill fast. The 31-year-old then went team hopping, taking a pay cut in the process, in hopes to win a championship ring.

The 2x All-NBA star ended up signing with contenders Milwaukee Bucks for a minimum contract. The big man was given a bigger role than initially expected with center Brook Lopez out for the foreseeable future. The 4x All-Star showed glimpses of his former self having a well-rounded 22-8-4 game against the Dallas Mavericks.

The big man recently had an impressive game, posting 15 points and 10 rebounds double-double in just 20 minutes against the Toronto Raptors.

Just an hour later, in a shocking announcement, it was reported that he is getting waived by the Bucks to open up a roster spot.

The Milwaukee Bucks plan to waive center DeMarcus Cousins, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Bucks are opting for roster flexibility ahead of league-wide contract guarantee date Friday. There’s expected to be interest in Cousins as a free agent. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 6, 2022

This move absolutely took everyone by surprise. Basketball fans took to Twitter to show their frustration on the move.

NBA Twitter reacts to Bucks waiving big man DeMarcus Cousins.

During his prime, DeMarcus ‘Boogie’ Cousins was arguably one of the best big men in all of basketball. The 4x All-Star could back down anyone in the league, and could score on all three levels. Furthermore, he had an excellent feel for the game and can make the right play with ease.

With Brook Lopez set to be out for a long duration, DeMarcus Cousins was expected to provide much-needed depth to the squad. Ever since starting, he has been averaging an impressive 15.25 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. It looked like he had finally found a home for himself.

So, that makes the decision to waive him all the more surprising. The announcement took NBA Twitter by storm. Fans were united in their opinion, saying the decision made no sense. Check out a few reactions here:

Demarcus Cousins puts up 15 and 10 with 3 steals and a block and gets cut an hour later 💀💀 — sam (@SamDaSharp7x) January 6, 2022

This is too bad. Bad move @Bucks . There’s better be a really good explanation. He was playing really well. Are y’all truly this cheap? — ‘Wale (not the rapper) (@Rapcetera) January 6, 2022

what the hell — scottie barnes biggest fan (@kylerussforever) January 6, 2022

DeMarcus Cousins still has the ability to provide much-needed depth to contenders in the league. Furthermore, he can add a veteran presence to the locker room.

Hopefully, some front office were impressed with what they saw during his time with the Bucks and picks him up for a deep playoff run. After all, the league is just better with Boogie being a part of it.

