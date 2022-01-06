“KPJ out here looking like James Harden in that Rockets uniform!”: NBA Twitter goes crazy as Kevin Porter Jr. drills buzzer-beater step-back three in first game back from suspension

Houston Rockets youngster Kevin Porter Jr. hits game-winner against the Wizards, in his return to the squad following a suspension.

The Houston Rockets are a team that are currently going through a rebuilding phase. It also means that the team ends up on the losing side more often. As a result, it might result in players getting frustrated and emotions boiling over.

Case in point: Kevin Porter Jr. The 21-year-old had an argument with an assistant coach in a recent game against the Nuggets. In fact, it reportedly got so heated that Kevin Porter Jr. went as far as to leave the arena due to the altercation.

Moreover, KPJ was suspended for a game for his troubles. The young guard made his return tonight against the Washington Wizards. And what did he do? Just casually drill a buzzer-beating step-back three to win the game.

What made it even crazier is the storyline. It was something straight out of a movie. This game-winner set NBA Twitter ablaze. Check out a few reactions to the shot below.

Also Read: “I don’t think this team that the Lakers got are nothing like us, and I don’t think Russell Westbrook is playing the way he should be playing”: Gary Payton on comparisons to the 2003-04 Lakers roster

NBA Twitter goes wild as Kevin Porter Jr. makes a game-winning three in first game back to the lineup.

It was Kevin Porter Jr.’s first game back after his suspension. The youngster had 9 points and 8 assists on the night and was 3 of 13 from the field. However, he stepped up when it mattered most. The 21-year-old iced the game by hitting a game-winner to pull off an upset win over the Wizards. Check out the clip here:

KEVIN PORTER JR. FIRST GAME BACK FROM THE SUSPENSION FOR THE WIN!!! pic.twitter.com/RzSbz8e2D9 — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 6, 2022

That was cold by KPJ.

As there was a storyline behind this, the shot made the rounds on Twitter. Check out some of the best reactions here:

That whole sequence looked like Rockets Harden. — Bulls Republic 25-10 #WizardsPack (@BullsRepublic) January 6, 2022

If there’s one player you don’t want to play it’s Kevin Porter Jr. after some in team drama… — Seb (@Seb_Strong) January 6, 2022

The storylines this season are on another level — Caiden of H-Town 🚀 (@caidenhtx) January 6, 2022

While it is clear that Kevin Porter Jr. has the talent, he needs to keep his attitude in check. This is not the only incident in his career, where he has thrown a tantrum. In fact, the last time he pulled a stunt like this, he almost immediately got traded.

Hopefully, KPJ has learned his lesson following the suspension, and focuses more on playing well on the court.

Also Read: “Kyrie Irving who? Welcome back, Lance Stephenson!! blast from the past in Indy”: NBA Twitter reacts to the Pacers guard dropping 20-points in six minutes of the first quarter and getting MVP chants