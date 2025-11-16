“Denied Me On a Lot of Occasions”: Reggie Miller Picks Shaquille O’Neal Over Nikola Jokic

With each game Nikola Jokic adds under his belt, his position among the greatest big men of all time becomes unarguable. Advanced analytics also suggest he is arguably the best center of all time. Of course, many would interject by mentioning Shaquille O’Neal. Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller is one of those people, but that conclusion isn’t as simple as it may seem.

Advertisement

As an individual player, Jokic’s resume may be one-of-one. The Serbian star has earned an All-Star and All-NBA selection in seven consecutive seasons. Everyone is aware of his three MVP awards and the fact that he has finished top two in voting for five straight years. This is a level of dominance from a center we haven’t seen since Shaq.

But most former players don’t like to jump all-in on current stars. One of the main reasons is that the game has changed so much throughout the years. The NBA which Jokic plays in is much different from the one Shaq experienced. The game is significantly more complex in offensive and defensive coverages. Nonetheless, Miller doesn’t think that would affect O’Neal too much.

“I think Shaq dominates in any era,” Miller said on The Dan Patrick Show. “Orlando Shaq, who was more nimble and skinnier, I think he would thrive.”

For the younger audience, O’Neal wasn’t always a big broly beast in the paint. There was a time he used to run like a gazelle down the court while putting opponents on posters on the other end. In other words, he was Giannis Antetokounmpo before Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Both players pose a threat in their own right. However, Miller can’t seem to overlook O’Neal even if Jokic is on the other side.

“I’m still going with Big Fella. Look, Shaq, he denied me on a lot of occasions,” Miller explained.

O’Neal didn’t just dominate against Miller, but he did so against the entire league. The 7-foot-1 big man went on to win three championships in a row with the Los Angeles Lakers. He would eventually add a fourth with the Miami Heat.

On the other hand, Miller doesn’t believe Jokic is too far behind. “The Joker, this guy is bad,” Miller proclaimed. “I think he’s already one of the top four or five centers, in my opinion.” Jokic’s ability to dominate in a perimeter-centric league is a skill that holds extreme value, which could cause O’Neal havoc defensively.

“I just think they would put Shaq in a gazillion pick-and-rolls in today’s game and get him out of the paint. Shaq would have to cover more paint,” Miller said.

Despite any amount convincing someone may try on Miller, he will “never forget” Shaq. Mainly because O’Neal made his presence felt in Miller’s sole NBA Finals appearance against the Lakers. To this day, he has yet to see someone as dominant in the NBA.