“Got Grown Men Acting Like Groupies”: NFL Legend Donovan McNabb the Impact of Michael Jordan’s Aura

Michael Jordan‘s career and impact on the sporting world are much more profound and deeper than one can imagine. Former NFL quarterback Donovan McNabb recently revealed on the Run It Back show that Jordan has the same influence among NFL players as in the NBA. Rightly being denoted as the Black Jesus, Jordan’s presence would emanate a certain aura of greatness in the atmosphere, making anybody around him a fan. McNabb tried highlighting that if Jordan passed by any ordinary person, everyone would want to touch or feel the presence of the NBA legend.

Donovan was raised in Chicago and was very well encapsulated with the level of influence and impact Jordan had over the sporting culture in the city. McNabb described Jordan’s greatness and aura, saying, “If [Michael Jordan] walks through here, watch how everybody becomes a fan…I’m telling you, he’s got grown men acting like groupies.” The former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback grew up as a Chicago Bulls fan and would associate wearing the Jordan brand shoes as a sign of winning.

“Even if your game was busted, you felt like your game was going to be right there ’cause I got my Jordans on,” said the former Eagles quarterback, describing the aura and influence of MJ. McNabb further associated this with how the current players also associate wearing Jordans as a sign of success, a common phenomenon observed across sports worldwide. McNabb joked about how players would still feel confident, even if they got a DNP for their game, as long as they were wearing their favorite Jordan-brand shoes.

Michael Jordan had a commendable influence on the sporting culture, given he was the first athlete to transcend beyond his domain. To this day, he is said to have that same aura that he had back in his NBA days. And of course, given what his sneakers signify, everybody still can’t help but desire a pair for themselves. Given all this, it becomes downright Impossible to deny Donovan McNabb’s words of admiration. What’s more is, he isn’t the only former NFL star to have expressed his awe of the legend.

NFL legend Tom Brady considered Michael Jordan as his idol and inspiration

Tom Brady is to the NFL what Michael Jordan is to the NBA. However, it would be safe to say that MJ paved the way for many athletes, such as Brady, to claim their levels of greatness in their respective fields in their own right. During his 2021 Super Bowl run with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady told reporters, “He’s [Michael Jordan] is one of my sports idols.”

Brady’s former Patriots teammate, Julian Edelman, once asked the legendary quarterback if he was vying to surpass Joe Montana in winning rings in the league. To this, Brady replied, “I ain’t going for Montana, I’m going for [Michael] Jordan.”

Not only has Brady reached the same level as Jordan in winning championships, but he has also surpassed him. Compared to Jordan’s six rings, Brady has won seven championships in the NFL. In terms of MVP awards, Brady has won five Super Bowl MVPs in his career, which is two more than Montana and one less than Jordan’s six Finals MVPs.