“Weren’t You Too In Your Feelings to Play, Scottie Pippen?”: Kevin Durant Did Not Hold Back on Bulls Legend

Kevin Durant has been a forthright and outspoken personality for the better part of the last decade. The two-time NBA champion has not shied away from responding to his critics. The former NBA MVP initially resorted to certain other measures to anonymously clap back at the disrespect he received, i.e., burner accounts. But, he eventually did utilize his own social standing to make his stance clear.

The ‘Slim Reaper’ is plausibly a top three acclaimed scorer of basketball in the game’s history. His ability to score from the mid-range, free throw line, and beyond the three-point arc is unexcelled and aberrant.

So patently, when the forward garnered comments regarding his standing and ability, he felt it was his obligation to state his case. And state the case he did when decorated NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen decided to have a go at him.

Kevin Durant brutalizes Scottie Pippen for his comments.

In June of 2021, Pippen made quite the impression when he made intriguing remarks regarding Durant’s standing in comparison to his compatriot, LeBron James.

While speaking to Yahoo Sports, Pippen commented that KD had a lot to accomplish regarding the debate of him surpassing James. The Chicago Bulls legend even went as far as to imply that Durant would not attain the levels LeBron James has.

Pippen said:

“I feel like he’s always been this player. I see a lot of talk now going on about him surpassing LeBron James. Surpassing LeBron James takes a bit more individual effort. LeBron James is a complete team player that understands team and winning. Has KD got to that level yet? He went home.”

The 13-time NBA All-Star made sure to give Pippen a piece of his mind through a tweet. Durant held no remorse and chastised Pippen stating that he was merely a member of the team and not a decisive star like he believed.

Didn’t the great Scottie pippen refuse to go in the game for the last second shot because he was in his feelings his coach drew up the play for a better shooter?? — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 24, 2021

Durant said:

A fierce defense by Durant, who clearly had no time for Pippen’s slanderous remarks.

What is Kevin Durant’s legacy?

While a lot has been made of Durant’s legacy in terms of the magnitude of his accomplishments, there have been comments stating that the forward holds asterisks to his laurels.

Particularly the two championships he won with the Warriors since he explored the route of aligning forces with an already stacked side. Nonetheless, he was an integral factor behind Golden State then becoming the greatest basketball team of all time.

As far as his legacy goes, KD will forever be etched in history for his scoring prowess. An eternal great of the game.

