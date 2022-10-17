“Dennis Rodman and I Never Dated!”: Hollywood Actress Once Profusely Denied Being Involved With ‘The Worm’ Despite Oscar’s Appearance

Dennis Rodman has dated a lot of women but Vivica Fox was apparently not one of them, according to her

The amount of women Dennis Rodman has been with, according to the man himself, is over 2,000. This includes everyone from the regular civilian to celebrities like Madonna and Carmen Electra.

Along the way, Rodman managed to get married 3 times. Annie Bakes and Carmen were his first two marriages, both of which lasted roughly around a year. His 3rd wife was Michelle Moyer, the women who he shares two children with, one of whom is Trinity Rodman, a nationally ranked women’s soccer player.

In between his romances with Madonna, Carmen Electra and the bunch, the 5x NBA champion was heavily linked to actress, Vivica Fox. This is due to the fact that they attended the Oscar’s together in 1997.

Vivica Fox set the record straight on her ‘romance with Dennis Rodman

Vivica Fox, prior to the 1997 Oscar’s, was asked if she wanted to attend them. While she agreed to almost immediately, it did come with a caveat” she had to attend it with Dennis Rodman.

During this interview shown below, Fox confirms this to be true and claims that the first time she had even met Rodman was in the car ride to the Oscars. After the event had wrapped up, the two exchanged pleasantries and went about their separate ways.

However, with them attending the biggest night in Hollywood together, rumors started to swirl about a potential budding romance between the two. As stated above, the two never dated one another and did it for publicity and nothing more.

What did Dennis Rodman do when he first saw Vivica Fox?

This isn’t substantiated by an incredibly credible news source. However, it was reported that Rodman did once saw he ‘peed himself when he first saw Fox in the dress that she wore to the Oscars. You can see that quote here.

This isn’t first time he’s had a rather wild experience upon meeting a female celebrity as the first time he met Madonna she wouldn’t let him leave her hotel room. That is up for your interpretation as to why this was the case.

