Dennis Rodman Once Revealed How His Scr*tum Piercing Correlates to the Pain He’s Felt Emotionally

Dennis Rodman didn’t hold back when talking about why he had gotten his scrotum pierced, claiming it was due to his emotional pain

The last person you would expect to see alongside Michael Jordan and Phil Jackson on a championship team would be Dennis Rodman. MJ was a stickler for order and discipline while Rodman was the epitome of what an agent of chaos would look like.

Despite this, ‘The Worm’ managed to have himself a great deal of success on NBA hardwood. This fueled his lifestyle off the court, a lifestyle that most would describe as eccentric and unique. Everything from befriending a North Korean dictator to getting tangled with the police over 100 times, Dennis has done it all.

A symbol of his rebellious nature was what he had done with his body during his time in the NBA. He entered the league in 1986 as a fairly innocent man but left it in 2000 with his body covered in tattoos and piercings.

Dennis Rodman on his motivation for getting his scr*tum pierced

Dennis Rodman went on the Graham Bensinger show 6 years ago and was asked by the host, plain and simple, “Did you really get your scr*tum pierced?” Rodman would nod in confirmation and claim that there was no thinking behind it. When asked if it hurt, he said:

“No, no [not a painful experience]. Once you have so much pain in your life, you put pain on your body. And I believe that with people, when you have so much pain in your life- I went through a pain-driven year. The more pain I got, the more driven I got.”

Dennis grew up in the projects of Dallas with his father walking out of his life at a very young age, moving to the Philippines. He was raised by a single mother and had to start working to provide for himself during his early teens. Eventually, his mother would kick him out, leading to him being homeless for some time.

Rodman has certainly been through quite a lot in his life so it makes sense as to why he needed some sort of an outlet to let it all out.

Dennis Rodman wouldn’t stop getting tattoos

While doing an interview with Kevin Hart, Dennis revealed that David Stern once called him into his office in New York to tell him to stop getting tattoos. What did Rodman do? The second he left his office, he got another one.

It’s safe to say that his rebellious nature was fueled from the fact that someone told him he couldn’t do something. So he made it his mission to do that one exact thing.

