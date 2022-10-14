“Hated Being Known as Madonna’s Play-Boy”: Dennis Rodman Once Revealed What Led to Him Breaking Up with Pop-Icon

Dennis Rodman would reveal on the Oprah Winfrey show that he didn’t want the public to think he was Madonna’s ‘play-boy’

Dennis Rodman made headlines the second he stepped out of his house. His tendency to do something that most would consider outlandish was always at a constant high. Whether it was tattoos, piercings, showing up to your own book signing a wedding gown, or leaving practice to party in Las Vegas for 48 hours, Rodman did as he pleased.

Along the way, Rodman would start to attract a bevy of women. Sure, he didn’t put up Wilt Chamberlain numbers but according to him, he slept with upwards of 2,000 in his life, and counting. One of these women, was pop-icon, Madonna.

The two crossed paths after Rodman was traded to the San Antonio Spurs from the Detroit Pistons. Despite dating for merely a half a year or so, their relationship became one of the most talked about romances in the celebrity world at the time.

Also read: Dennis Rodman’s Former Teammate Who Was Offered $25,000 for North Korea Visit, Commented On his Kim Jong-Un Connection

Dennis Rodman let it be known to Madonna that he didn’t want to be known as her ‘play-boy’

The reason why Madonna and Dennis Rodman didn’t last longer than 6 months or so was because of the latter not wanting to go forward in their relationship. While on the Oprah Winfrey Show, he would reiterate what he wrote in his autobiography at the time.

“I couldn’t deal with that (being considered Madonna’s ‘play-boy boy-toy). I didn’t want it to be like that. She said when we go out, it’s going to happen. I said, ‘No, it’s not.’ The next thing I know, it started to happen.”

Madonna would actually show up to a hotel in Las Vegas when Rodman was with another woman named Kim, and give him an ultimatum. While on a fire escape with him, she would ask him to confess his true feelings for her on the spot or walk away. ‘The Worm’ walked away, leaving her on the fire escape, alone.

Madonna wanted to have a child with Dennis Rodman

Madonna once described Dennis Rodman as the ‘perfect physical specimen’. She even called him to tell him that she was ovulating, leading to the NBA star catching a flight from the West coast to the East coast to see if they could have a child together.

Unfortunately for them, nothing would come from this. During the interview shown above, Dennis would actually show relief at the fact that the two did not have a child together, due to them both being in the public eye at all times.

Also read: Dennis Rodman Once Left Madonna Alone On A Fire Escape After She Professed Her Love For Him