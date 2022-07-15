Dennis Rodman lost $7500 after headbutting 6’11 Stacey King and refused to leave the court after getting ejected

Dennis Rodman is one of the most unpredictable stars in NBA history.

The Worm was a defensive stud who was a valuable contributor to multiple championships. Rodman was arguably the greatest rebounding forward in the league and made rebounding an art.

While he established himself as a star on the court with his game, his persona grabbed headlines too. Letting your game do the talking is one way to do it, but that wasn’t the Rodman way.

Rodman however racked up accolades on the court. Multiple defensive player of the year nods and All-Star and All-Defensive appearances were inked onto his resume.

While his glory days came with the Detroit Pistons and the Chicago Bulls, Dennis Rodman did spend time with other franchises too. One of them bein an ill-fated tenure with the San Antonio Spurs.

His Spurs tenure was marred with controversy leading up to his trade to the Bulls. One of which involved him headbutting Stacey King.

What happened in the Bulls v Spurs game between Rodman and King?

On December 18, 1993 the Chicago Bulls hosted Rodman and the Spurs. During the game, Rodman and King began their altercation after a made shot by the Bulls.

Rodman followed Stacey King who was about to play the ball inbounds. What followed led to both players being ejected.

The Worm, in an attempt to get under Stacey King’s nerves, went up close and personal. And then, he headbutted King on his way up the court. King retaliated with a push and both players ended up being ejected.

That wasn’t all. Dennis Rodman went up to the scorer’s table and picked up the board and flung it away. Rodman then stormed back onto the court despite being ejected.

All of this led to the league suspending Dennis Rodman and fining him $7,500.

The entire crowd was calling for Rodman’s head. Ironically, the same crowd would cheer his name in the future with Rodman joining the Bulls from the Spurs. His Bulls tenure, in contrast to his spell with the Spurs, was extremely successful.

Such instances of Rodman losing his head were commonplace during his Spurs tenure in particular. Rodman made himself a villain despite not being a “bad boy” anymore.

Wild, passionate, and ultimately skilled. Dennis Rodman was a real entertainer and headliner of NBA basketball in his time. The five-time NBA champ was definitely as explosive as they came and made himself a household name by all means good and bad.

