Dennis Rodman owes US government a whopping $500,000, thanks to North Korea

Bulls legend Dennis Rodman owes quite a bit of money to Big Sam, in what is claimed to be Back Taxes

Dennis Rodman, the most interesting man on planet earth.

During his playing career, his contributions on the court were more than consistent. He was the kind of player that would get down in the mud, and do all of the team’s dirty work, while his teammates enjoyed the spotlight with their scoring. However, off the court, anybody that didn’t believe he was the star of the entire universe had to be certifiably insane.

Outlandish outfits, relentless partying, countless women, and… substances. This was his life outside of NBA floors. And even after he retired, this lifestyle didn’t leave him for countless years.

However, the problem is, that while his outlandish attitude did allow him to befriend someone like North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, it also resulted in some serious financial turmoil. And well, let’s just say the man’s dictator best friend had something to do with it, as well.

Let’s get right into it, shall we?

Dennis Rodman is required to pay $500,000 dollars to the Government, most of which comes from the year he paid a visit to Kim Jong Un

Given the way Dennis Rodman is, it isn’t the most shocking thing in the world for him to have a few tax problems. Heck, even the common Joe has a few, sometimes. However, just how much he owes to Uncle Sam is sure to leave you almost amazed.

To provide all the information you need on the topic, here is an excerpt from Radar’s piece on the matter.

“The former pro basketball star owes $497,624.32 for multiple years. The breakdown of the debt is $26,950.06 (2016), $392,043.02 (2017) and $78,631.24 (2018). Most of the debt came from the year he visited North Korea. The total amount owed on the two liens comes to $500,966.65.”

That is A LOT of money.

What makes it just a tad bit worse is, that Rodman’s net worth is $500,000. So, while the man can be proud of what he is worth, it also isn’t best that he has to give away all that he is worth to taxes.

Life just isn’t fair, sometimes. But, that’s just how the world works.

