Dennis Rodman channelizes inner Stephen Curry, celebrates before 3-point shot sinks in

Stephen Curry has popularized turning around before knocking down the three-point shot, however, Dennis Rodman did it way before.

Dennis Rodman is easily one of the most underrated players of all time. Considered to be one of the top-class defenders, opponents absolutely feared going against the former Bulls legend. The Worm managed to sacrifice his body in every possession, night in and night out.

Being one of the best rebounders in NBA history, Dennis won several back-to-back rebounding titles, over some of the greatest centers of all time. Whether it was his 2 championships with the Bad Boy Pistons or the 3 titles with Michael Jordan and the Bulls, Rodman was the unspoken hero and a huge reason behind all the successes.

Also Read: Dennis Rodman has never been with a guy, but loves the gay community and partied at gay bars during his time at Chicago

Rodman was popular for a lot of things – his on-court antics, off-court controversies, and rebounding abilities, among many others. However, hitting three-pointers wasn’t ever one of Dennis’ fortes.

Dennis Rodman knocked more 3-pointers than Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen combined in a 1997 playoff game

In today’s day and age, basketball enthusiasts over the world love Stephen Curry’s wizardry of turning around and celebrating before his three balls fall in.

Unexpectedly, the Chicago Bulls’ 6-foot-7 forward did this way before The Baby-Faced Assassin popularized it.

Back in 1997, during Game 5 of the Chicago Bulls-Atlanta Hawks playoffs clash, Dennis Rodman erupted for a 12-point, 9-rebound near double-double performance as he came off the bench.

Surprisingly, Rodman hit more three-pointers than MJ and Pippen did… combined. And during the first quarter, before knocking down a long-distance shot, he put his hands in the air in celebration.

This Stephen Curry-esque play is much more impressive than people consider it to be, especially with Rodman being the least expected player to do so.

Also Read: $500,000 Dennis Rodman admitted to surviving a suicide attempt by ‘killing’ what was inside