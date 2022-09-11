“I killed my imposter”: $500,000 Dennis Rodman admitted to surviving a suicide attempt by ‘killing’ what was inside

Dennis Rodman, who is currently worth $500,000, once admitted to killing the fake persona that he had crafted for himself.

Dennis Rodman has been through quite the ride in his near 40 years of fame. After getting drafted by the Detroit Pistons late first round in 1986, he felt as though he had made. Coming from the projects in Dallas, Texas, anything was better than having to live a life that was close to being a poverty stricken one.

His time in Detroit was incredibly successful as well. He had established himself as a premier perimeter defender and as the league’s top rebounder by the time he had left the Pistons. However, it was during the latter stage of his career in Detroit that ‘The Worm’ felt as though he wasn’t liking the life he was living.

Money can’t buy happiness and that most certainly was proven true by Dennis Rodman as in 1993, he wanted to commit suicide. He had missed practice and effectively had gone missing. He was found however, in a parking lot, asleep, with a loaded shotgun in his lap.

Craig Sager had actually found him and blatantly told the rebounding savant that killing himself would be incredibly stupid.

Also read: 6’7 Dennis Rodman suffered a broken p*nis after a failed acrobatic move in the bedroom

Dennis Rodman on ‘killing’ his imposter.

After that moment on, Dennis Rodman ditched any part of himself that he felt wasn’t truly him at all times. This led to all the piercings, tattoos, extravagant house parties, women, and constant run-ins with the law. However, Rodman can say without a doubt that that was truly him, which was enough for him.

While on the Oprah Winfrey Show, Rodman sat down for 40+ minutes to talk about his life and to promote his autobiography at the time, ‘Bad as I Wanna Be’. Durant the interview, Oprah reads in excerpt from his book where he says that he killed the version of himself that was an imposter.

“I killed the imposter. Because it felt like everything that I had did, it wasn’t real. I had to find what was real and what stimulated Dennis Rodman to keep going on to be a successful basketball player and individual and a happy person.”

Fast-forward to present day and the $500,000 worth man seems to have no regrets with how he lived out his prime, and rightfully so.

Also read: “Chemistry is 2+2=10”: Dennis Rodman’s hilarious reply on chemistry with Michael Jordan and Bulls being overrated