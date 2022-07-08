Dennis Rodman didn’t just marry Carmen Electra, had 3 other wives and even married himself

Dennis Rodman could not be contained – neither his on-the-court defense nor off-the-court proclivities were under control.

People generally speak about the marriage that lasts the longest – in Dennis Rodman’s case, it is the opposite. Everybody and their grandmother know about his affair with Madonna or his “electrifying” marriage with the beauty Carmen Electra, but his actual long-lasting marriage, people tend to forget about.

They also remember him marrying himself – in that epic drag attire and a wedding dress women would kill for, but his 3rd and last wife, Michelle Moyer, people don’t speak about. The mother of Trinity Rodman, Michelle, and Rodman started dating in 1999, right when “The Worm” moved to LA and was focusing on his Hollywood life.

His marriage with Carmen Electra is well known but short-lived. The duo painted the town all shades in the color circle (yes, that is a nod to Rodzilla’s penchant for dying his hair different colors), but for barely a year. This was the one that the media loved the most, because of its fiery nature of both of them.

The first wife, Annie Bakes, however, is so far away from the limelight, people would not recognize her, even if she showed them the marriage certificate. She was a model, and they fell in love quite quickly. But nothing sticks with Rodman long, unless it is a basketball. They have a daughter, Alexis Rodman from their time together.

Also Read: Dennis Rodman was covered in gold dust and a glittering golden suit in this insane interview about his ‘persona’

Dennis Rodman did not set himself or his family up like other basketball stars – his first wife had to sell his jerseys to pay for tuition

The only marriage where Dennis Rodman had some sort of satisfaction is his marriage to himself. It may have been a publicity stunt, but he seemed his happiest. Gender fluid and a drag outfit worked on him better than most other people. If he was happy, that’s all that mattered.

Despite making millions during his time in the NBA, and getting in royalty checks from his acting career, Rodman did not save any money or invest it. He believed in “Live right now” and saved nothing, like the proverbial ant in the Ant v grasshopper story. He isn’t as bad as Delonte West, but he is no Michael Jordan either.

Annie had to sell her ex-husband’s jerseys on public TV to make a bit of cash to make ends meet. The life of a model may be short-lived, but despite being the ex-wife of one of the most famous basketball players, she had to resort to a pawn shop.

Also Read: “$500,000” worth Dennis Rodman had no respect for Spurs teammate’s “$200 million” net worth or demeanor