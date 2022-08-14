Kobe Bryant made $1.028 Billion during his career, way before any investment and venture capitalism

Kobe Bryant was the highest-paid shooting guard in NBA history, a closer look reveals he might have made more than $1 billion in his career.

Athlete net worths are always a subject of controversy and speculation. For obvious reasons, they choose not to disclose it and while it may be a subject of controversy, we can almost always try to estimate it by doing a little digging.

We are all well aware of the fact that Kobe Bryant was one of the greatest athletes to have graced the sport. 5 championships, 18-all-star selections, 18 all-NBA teams, and numerous other accolades. There wasn’t a lot he didn’t achieve during his time on the court.

Kobe was a marquee athlete, with early comparisons to Jordan and a dominating three-peat to kick start his career, the Black Mamba would, of course, earn millions.

Well, he did, to the tune of a cool and breezy $348,000,000 in salary alone. Talk about getting the bag.

Kobe’s lifetime earnings: $348,000,000. Not including endorsement deals. Later y’all. — Brian Ford (@bford) November 25, 2013

But that is not the full picture. Playing in Los Angeles, he was marketable to a degree that ensured him he wouldn’t have to work a day after retirement. But how much did he net? Did Kobe ever cross the elusive billion-dollar mark?

The sum total of Kobe Bryant’s career earnings amount to more than a billion Dollars!

Yes, you read that right, if you combine his salary, and his endorsements, which included lifetime deals with Nike, his career earnings far exceeded that of the billion Dollar mark!

As per sources, Kobe’s endorsements fetched him upwards of $680 million! That is a gargantuan amount but considering the brands, which include Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, and Turkish Airlines, it is not out of the realm of possibility.

Kobe Bryant’s most notable endorsements include Lenovo, Sprite, Nike, McDonald’s, Panini, Turkish Airlines, Hublot.🔥 Due to his popularity in China, he signs endorsement deals with Chinese companies like Alibaba, Mercedes Benz. 🔥https://t.co/eyU8oQHtg0

The total amount? $1.028 Billion Dollars. Cool as you like. This is before Kobe ventured into the world of venture capitalism and before his investments yielded any returns.

As we all know, his famous $6 million stake in BodyArmor turned into a handsome $400 million. His reported worth is $600 million but it could be far higher than that. Stay tuned to this space for more stories on Kobe Bryant from our vault. You can also read the original source of information for this article here.

