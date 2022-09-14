Dennis Rodman has never been with a guy, but loves the gay community and partied at gay bars during his time at Chicago

Dennis Rodman is arguably the most storied NBA player of all time.

Stories surrounding Rodman can go from one end of the spectrum to the other really fast. One day, you could be discussing Rodman’s inspiring underdog story to NBA championship success. And then, you could follow it up with his alcoholism, partying, and links to North Korea.

Regardless of what you make of the man, Rodman is an all-timer in NBA terms. The Worm is arguably the greatest rebounder of all-time and scaled hallowed heights as a defending savant in the league.

Also read: “Dennis Rodman? Throw him in the same category as Bill Russell!”: When Alonzo Mourning made a staggering statement comparing Bulls legend as a defensive stalwart to Celtics 11x champ

Rodman was arguably the best role player in both the Detroit Pistons‘ and Chicago Bulls‘ championship-winning rosters. Dennis brought the heat and defended with all his heart every single game.

Off the court, Rodman was ready to throw it down and party any day. And according to Dennis Rodman himself, his time in Chicago saw him party at various gay bars.

Was Dennis Rodman bisexual?

Partying at gay bars paired with Rodman’s tendencies to cross-dress triggered the stereotype-driven narrative surrounding gays around Rodman. Media outlets and fans alike theorized about Rodman’s sexuality.

This, while Rodman was involved in high-profile relationships with the likes of Madonna and Carmen Electra.

Rodman answered the query regarding his gay bar visits in an interview in 2019. Rodman said that his fascination with cross-dressing and expressing his sexuality came from his experiences as a youth.

In Rodman’s own words, “When I was younger, I used to dress up as a girl. My sister used to put makeup on me, put wigs on me, stuff like that. That’s a vision I’ve always had just to express myself sexuality-wise. I’ve never been with a guy, but I love my gay community. I just like being free.”

Rodman claimed to have never been with a guy, despite advances he experienced at gay bars. That ended the rumors around The Worm’s sexuality before they could gather further steam. Gay bars were where the fun was at, according to Rodman.

You know where to hit if you want to party in Chicago. There cannot be a more convincing case for the same beyond Dennis Rodman’s words.

Also read: “I killed my imposter”: $500,000 Dennis Rodman admitted to surviving a suicide attempt by ‘killing’ what was inside