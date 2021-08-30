“Spike Lee still regrets making that choke sign!”: NBA fans react to Reggie Miller getting amazing 56th birthday cake from 8-year-old son Ryker Miller

Reggie Miller recently turned 56 years old. His 8-year-old son commemorated this with an amazing custom Nike shoe depicting an iconic Reggie moment.

There are few Reggie Miller moments as iconic as his performance at the Madison Square Garden in Game 5 of the Pacers’ 1994 playoff battle against the Knicks.

Miller had some well-known animus with Knicks superfan Spike Lee – or so it seemed, judging from their antics. Spike may have had the last laugh in this war, but he still probably regrets goading the then-28-year-old.

Miller brought Miller time all the way from Indianapolis to Manhattan for this particular game. He led the Pacers from a 12-point deficit at the start of the 4th to a 7-point win (93-86) with a 25-point 4th quarter.

This moment has been etched in Knicks history, particularly because it spurred such a great response. Ewing’s Knicks were able to take the next 2 games and advance to the NBA Finals.

Reggie Miller gets an amazing gift from his 8-year-old son for his 56th birthday

This moment was a defining one for Miller’s legacy, and one that sportscasters love to look back on. It’s also something that his son Ryker takes great pride in, as evident from his gift to his dad.

Ryker went a bit retro — as in 27 years retro — for his cake decor. Miller’s famous choke sign debuted in the Pacers’ historic playoff game against the Knicks on June 1, 1994.

Reggie Miller’s son might possibly have the greatest birthday cake ever made #Pacers: pic.twitter.com/TVIa8SaG3e — Zach Pearson (@zapearsonNBA) August 29, 2021

The Millers made sure Ryker’s cake was as authentic as they come. The cake shoe box was detailed with a UPC code on the end and the size “USA 8” with the words “Happy Birthday All Star Player Ryker.”