“99.2% of all people that don’t get vaccinated are dying!”: Former Heat star Ray Allen issues an ominous warning to the Anti-Vaxxers of the world

Former player Ray Allen issues information and statistics filled warning to the anti-vaxxers of the world on Instagram

Ray Allen has never really been the kind of guy to bite his tongue on any matter. Au contraire, his willingness to say what’s on his mind has always been a prominent part of him and has even got him in trouble at times. Perhaps it was this same mentality that allowed him to move from Boston to Miami without any hesitation all those years ago.

Recently though, it seems that the former Heat player has chosen a new issue to be passionate about. And it is the state of the world during Covid-19.

With the virus dishing out updates like it’s an android phone on steroids, people need to be vaccinated in order o ensure maximum safety. But of course, for every standard course of action in society, there is always a counter-culture. And while it’s good in most cases, this is a bit closer to being lethal.

As you probably know, the Anti-vaccination movement has unfortunately been gaining traction, in not just the US, but across the world. Seeing this, Ray Allen recently posted a few facts on Instagram. And they are something this community is going to want to see.

Ray Allen warns anti-vaxxers about what may be in store for them if they continue their current lifestyle

When Covid 19 first gained full effect in the world, we all had to go into lockdown immediately. There was worldwide panic, and even fear that we’d never see the light of normal life ever again. However, after a year of this mess, when a vaccine was finally ready, many rejoiced, hoping it was exactly what they needed. For some though, it was apparently something they had to fight.

There have been a number of anti-vaxxers talking about how the government only wants to put a chip inside you, or how the virus is completely made up. But, thankfully, Ray Allen delivered some justifiably hard words on Instagram, to try and curb this belief as much as possible. Take a look at the post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ray Allen (@trayfour)

Just by looking at the words, you can tell that the former player isn’t exactly the happiest man on the planet about this movement. And frankly, we’re right there with him.

Sure, even after you’re fully vaccinated, there is a chance you still get infected. But in those cases, it affects you more like a slightly bad cold more than anything else.

There has been enough death and loss already. It’s time that everybody took responsibility.

