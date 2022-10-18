“Dennis Rodman is adequate, to compare him with Wilt and me is error”: Bill Russell downplayed Bulls legend’s historic rebounding run in 1990s

Dennis Rodman is widely considered to be one of the best rebounding forwards, but if you asked Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell, his abilities are only adequate.

Rodman’s biggest traits were his defensive ability and rebounding fire. When he was on the ‘Bad Boy Pistons’, he quickly established himself as one of the most physically intimidating presences in the league.

That momentum carried over to the 1990s when he joined the Chicago Bulls. After years of fighting him and going toe to toe with Rodman, Jordan knew that he needed him on the team. Chicago was built up well even without Rodman, but he provided an extra dimension they didn’t have.

Rodman had one role on the Bulls, be enforcing. And that’s what he did. He led the league in rebounding for a long time, and he gave the Bulls what they needed to three-peat once again.

Bill Russell didn’t consider Dennis Rodman a great rebounder

Between 1991 and 1998, Rodman averaged 16.7 rebounds per game. He was the rebounding leader every year, in a league that at times featured legendary centers like Patrick Ewing, Hakeem Olajuwon, and Shaquille O’Neal. For his career, Rodman finished averaging 13.1 rebounds per game. It’s why he earned the nickname, ‘The Worm.’

While that’s incredibly impressive considering he was ‘only’ 6’7″. However, you have to go back further to find the true rebounding kings of the league. From 1956 to 1969, Bill Russell dominated the paint.

He finished his career averaging 22.5 rebounds per game, only finishing under 20 rebounds a game in three of his 13 seasons. Alongside him, Wilt ‘the stilt’ Chamberlain averaged 22.9 rebounds per game. Wilt holds the record for most rebounds per game in a single season at 27.2.

So, that’s why, if you were to ask Bill Russell, he wouldn’t consider Rodman to be in the same league as him or Wilt. “Well, he’s certainly an entertainer,” Russell explained. When asked about his rebounding ability Russell said, “He’s adequate. . . . To compare him with Wilt and me is, well, in error.”

Who holds the NBA rebounding record?

Bill Russell may have a point to hold. Wilt Chamberlain owns the all-time rebounding record at 23,924, and Bill Russell is second at 21,620.

The only active player on the all-time list is Dwight Howard at 14,627, 10th on the rankings. Wilt and Russell’s marks are going to be untouched for a long, long time. Russell took pride in his rebounding, and even though Rodman was great for his size and build, he simply didn’t hold a torch compared to the Celtics and Lakers legends.

