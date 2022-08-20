6’7″ Dennis Rodman surprises his estranged daughter Trinity Rodman, attending her game for the first time in years

Dennis Rodman made headlines by attending an NWSL game. However, it was a much more significant appearance for his daughter Trinity!

There is no denying that over the course of its 75-year history, the NBA has had its fair share of eccentric superstars. However, the one who takes the cake is Dennis Rodman.

Drafted in 1986, Rodman was the quintessential “bad boy” of the league. It was only a mere coincidence that he happened to be selected by the Bad Boy Detroit Pistons.

From his controversies on the court to his behavior off the court. The Worm was always in the headlines and continues to be with his unorthodox lifestyle.

Thanks to my loyal sponsors from @potcoin and my team at @Prince_Mrketing , I will be flying to Singapore for the historical Summit. I’ll give whatever support is needed to my friends, @realDonaldTrump and Marshall Kim Jong Un. pic.twitter.com/QGPZ8nPrBE — Dennis Rodman (@dennisrodman) June 8, 2018

However, it has also led to him having a number of estranged relationships, including one with his daughter. Although, things seem to be improving between them lately.

Dennis Rodman surprised his daughter Trinity Rodman by attending one of her NWSL games

As unfortunate as it is, Dennis Rodman has never had the best of relationships with his immediate family. He did not have a particularly great one with his father, and this is also the case with his children.

However, this isn’t to say that The Worm hasn’t tried. In fact, he recently took steps to try and repair his relationship with his daughter, Trinity Rodman, who happens to be a forward for the Washington Spirit in the National Women’s Soccer League.

The five-time NBA Champion made a surprise appearance at her NWSL game. Trinity could not help but get emotional, even sharing her feelings on Instagram about how happy she was to have him there.

There are plenty of things that are questionable about the 6’7″ former Bulls player’s life choices, but it is great to see him taking steps to patch things up with his family.

