“Having A Baby With Madonna Would Be Living Hell”: Dennis Rodman Once Addressed Getting Offered $20 Million From The Pop Star

Dennis Rodman revealed in an interview that having a baby with Madonna would’ve been ‘living hell’ for both parties

Dennis Rodman snatched headlines away from NBA superstars on a daily basis during his prime in the 1990s. His antics on the court resulted in ejections and fines while his antics off the court led to parties in Las Vegas and run-ins with the law.

‘The Worm’ was an enigma to say the least but it was this free-spirited nature of his that attracted a multitude of women. Personalities such as Carmen Electra and one of the greatest pop stars of her generation, Madonna, gravitated towards Rodman because of his personality.

Madonna and Dennis Rodman began seeing each other during the latter’s time with the San Antonio Spurs. While their romance wasn’t as long-lived as many believe it to be, it certainly was memorable.

Dennis Rodman would describe potentially having a baby with Madonna as ‘living hell’

Dennis Rodman has always had a habit of being extremely candid about his life. And rightfully so. The 5x NBA champ feels as though there is nothing to hide about the way he has gone about with his life and the perfect example of this was with the release of his tell-all memoir in 1996.

While on the Oprah Winfrey Show to promote the book, she would ask him about Madonna wanting to carry his child. In response, Rodman said:

“If it would’ve happened, it would’ve been great. If it didn’t happen, still great. Because I feel like it would’ve been living hell. It would’ve been very difficult for me to live in the shadow of Madonna. Having this baby and we would have to hide and do all these crazy things.”

During the time the Bulls star was having this interview, the pop star was actually pregnant with Carlos Leon’s child. This would be her first, named Lourdes. So, it’s safe to say that this being aired out as publicly as it was was embarrassing for both parties.

Dennis Rodman and Madonna tried to have a baby together.

Rodman once revealed on ‘The Breakfast Club’ that Madonna had offered to pay him a whopping $20 million to get her pregnant. He would also dish on how she once called him from across the country to let him know she was ovulating.

However, as we all know, none of this transpired into anything substantial given the fact that Dennis did not father a child with her.

