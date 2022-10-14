“She Kicked me Out, She Changed the Locks”: When an 18 year old Dennis Rodman was Rendered Homeless by Mother Shirley

NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman reveals being kicked out of his house at a mere 18 years old, with his mother ensuring he never came back, even if it had her changing the locks.

Dennis Rodman led quite an eventful life, most often embroiled in controversies. The Worm was different and made no qualms about it, whether it be his publicized affair with pop star Madonna or the notorious trips to Las Vegas. The Bulls legend regularly showcased his dissent for authority.

In what many believe, Rodman’s early life struggles were the reason behind his rebellious demeanor. It’s no secret that the two-time DPOY didn’t have it easy, brought up by a single mother and two sisters, struggling to meet ends, growing up in the Oak Cliff section of Dallas.

My mother at the Hall of Fame @hoophall with me. pic.twitter.com/K1sv3b2HAO — Dennis Rodman (@dennisrodman) March 3, 2016

Rodman was 18 years old when his mother Shirley kicked him out of the house, wanting her son to fend for himself and find a real job, going as far as changing the locks too. Despite being homeless in an unsafe environment, The Worm was happy.

Also read: Dennis Rodman amassed $27 million in NBA career earnings but was left homeless by his mother at age 17

During a 2019 interview with ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan, the five-time champion would go down memory lane, giving an insight into his childhood.

“She changed the locks”: Dennis Rodman recalls being homeless at 18.

Rendered homeless in his teenage years, Dennis hasn’t been on the best of terms with his mother, Shirley. Recalling the above incident, The Worm had the following to say.

“She kicked me out. She changed the locks. I had a garbage bag full of clothes. I left the house, and I just sat on the steps down at the apartment complex, didn’t no where to go.”

Nevertheless, Rodman would somehow find his way, staying at his friends, whether it be sleeping on the couch or in the backyard. The two-time All-Star would do odd jobs to make the extra money.

“Every day that I’d wake up I would go to a car wash, try to make some extra money have some money in my pocket, or I would go to 7/11, try to you know fold boxes, throw bottles away and stuff like that for just $5 a day.”

Coming from a household struggling to meet ends, Rodman didn’t really find it difficult even stating that he was happy living with his friends and playing ball.

Dennis Rodman’s net worth.

The former Bulls forward’s current net worth stands at $500,000, which may be surprising considering his NBA resume. One could easily contribute this to Rodman’s extravagant lifestyle, evident from his wardrobe and wild parties.

The HOF player lost a significant amount of his fortune dealing with his legal cases, including an expensive divorce.

Also read: “Dennis Rodman got himself arrested over 100 times”: When the Pistons’ DPOY would party every night of the week for years on end